Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Cerith Gardiner
7 Trials and tribulations that Jim Caviezel faced playing Jesus Christ
Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
Spirituality

Go “back to school” in the faith with this prayer by St. Clement of Alexandria

école buissonière
© Monkey Business Images - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 18, 2019

The prayer reminds us to follow Jesus, the Divine Teacher, and be like children when we strive to follow in his footsteps.

Jesus said to his disciples, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3). Unfortunately, we often gloss over that passage, as our experience with children isn’t always pleasant and our memories of being a child remind us of our many mistakes.

However, one way to interpret this passage is to recall how young children are often eager and willing to learn. They want to soak up all the information they can get and ask countless questions (which often annoys many parents and teachers!). Yet, they have a profound capacity to receive knowledge and instruction, which later in life we often reject.

It is a tendency among adults to quit learning at a certain point, and never go any deeper, especially in one’s faith life. We end up trying to solve 65-year-old problems with a faith that has never passed elementary school.

St. Clement of Alexandria wrote extensively on God being a “tutor” or “teacher,” from whom we should eagerly learn the essentials of life. It requires a great deal of humility to go “back to school,” and let God teach us how to live a moral life.

Below is a brief prayer from Clement’s book The Paedagogus that expresses this spirituality of being a student, with Christ as our benevolent teacher. Let us never grow too old to learn and “become like children” in our eagerness to learn about the faith.

Feed us, the children, as sheep. Master, fill us with righteousness. O Instructor, feed us on your holy mountain the Church, which towers aloft, which is above the clouds, which touches heaven. Let us, O children of the good Father — nurslings of the good Instructor — fulfill the Father’s will, listen to the Word, and take on the impress of the truly saving life of our Savior; and meditating on the heavenly mode of life according to which we have been deified, let us anoint ourselves with the perennial immortal bloom of gladness— that ointment of sweet fragrance — having a clear example of immortality in the walk and conversation of the Lord; and following the footsteps of God, to whom alone it belongs to consider, and whose care it is to see to, the way and manner in which the life of men may be made more healthy.

Read more:
Here is what early Christians believed about the Eucharist
Read more:
A blessing for teachers starting a new academic year
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  3. Larry Peterson
    Mary’s death and assumption: Beautiful thoughts from the …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why snakes on a Greek island venerate the Virgin Mary on August …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Is the Solemnity of the Assumption a holy day of obligation?
  7. Esteban Pittaro
    Before becoming pope, Francis discovered this priest’s body …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW