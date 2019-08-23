Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Calah Alexander
Why I stopped yelling at my kids
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
News

Northern Ireland seeing an uptick in attacks on churches

SAINTFIELD ROAD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Dean Molyneaux | CC by SA 2.0
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 23, 2019

Report says there's violence against places of worship almost every other day.

It’s been decades since Northern Ireland endured violence between two sides largely aligned along a Catholic-Protestant divide over the question of British rule.

Now, it seems religions across the board—Catholics and Protestants, Jews and Muslim—are suffering violence equally.

A new report says that nearly every other day, there’s an attack on a place of worship in Northern Ireland. Christian Action Research and Education (CARE) says that in the last three years, 445 crimes were recorded as criminal damage to religious buildings, churchyards or cemeteries across Northern Ireland’s 11 policing districts.

“Our research shows that there are crimes being committed against places of worship nearly every other day in Northern Ireland,” said Mark Baillie, the Northern Ireland’s Policy Officer for CARE, which is a public advocacy charity. “It’s not limited to one location and there are recorded examples in every policing district across the Province.”

The largest number of such crimes appears to be in Belfast City.

“In one particularly shocking example, Saintfield Road Presbyterian Church suffered two arson attacks in July 2016 and it took a full two years for the church building to be repaired,” CARE said. “In another more recent example on Easter Sunday this year, a key date in the Christian calendar, the Sacred Heart Church in Ballyclare was attacked with paint.

“I can’t understand what goes on in a person’s mind that they want to cause damage to other people and how it can make them feel good. I feel more sorry for them. There is something badly wrong in their lives whenever they do this,” Father Paddy O’Kane told the BBC following the May 24 attack.

The motivations for the attacks were not recorded in the CARE report, Crux reported.

But the damage is not limited to Christians churches. The Belfast Synagogue and Belfast Islamic Center have suffered property damage in the last 10 years as well.

CARE would like to see government funding for better security for places of worship. In fact, the British “places of worship (POW) protective security funding scheme” provides funding for protective security measures to places of worship and associated faith community centers that are vulnerable to hate crime. But while it is available in England and Wales, it is not in Northern Ireland or Scotland.

Baillie said it’s urgent to apply the program to Northern Ireland. “In a free and democratic society, no one should be afraid of gathering together with those who share their faith in a place of worship,” he said. “These attacks leave religious groups with property damage, potentially large insurance costs and fears of future attacks.”

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
  5. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Fr. Michael Rennier
10 Unique literary baby names for boys
Marzena Devoud
The amazing First Communion photos of 12 saints
Matthew Becklo
The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the music world by storm
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW