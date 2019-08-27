Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here are 10 official titles of Pope Francis and their meaning
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
7 Unusual boys names from inspirational child martyrs
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. Charbel Makhlouf
Philip Kosloski
St. Ignatius’ rules for decluttering your home
News

Mexican bishop suggests drug cartels are ready for dialogue

MEXICO DRUG
JOHAN ORDONEZ | AFP
Mexican soldiers cut an illegal field of opium poppies.
Share
Print
John Burger | Aug 27, 2019

With heroin prices falling because of cheaper fentanyl, it's no longer profitable to grow poppies.

The opioid crisis in the United States has devastated lives, families and communities. But it may have had an unexpected side effect on the endemic drug cartel problem in Mexico.

According to a Catholic bishop in Guerrero State, the rise of synthetic fentanyl has led to a collapse in the illegal economy of planting opium poppies and processing heroin in Mexico. Ordinary people, who have relied on growing opium for easy money, have been suffering hunger because of the inability to compete with the much cheaper synthetic drug, said Bishop Salvador Rangel Mendoza of the Diocese of Chilpancingo-Chilapa.

With the crash in heroin prices, some drug cartel leaders “no longer want to fight because it doesn’t make sense,” Bishop Rangel told Catholic News Service. “What are they fighting over? … Now, nothing.”

Bishop Rangel is urging the Mexican government to hold talks with armed groups, including cartels, saying many in the illegal drug business are unable to make ends meet and are “seeking an exit.”

“If the government wants to dialogue with these criminal groups, … I think that’s good,” he said. “To get peace you have to dialogue, even with Satan, with whomever it might be to get peace. But they have this point of view that we don’t want to talk because they break the law. At least you have to listen to them.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Aug. 21 that he opposes dialogue with criminal groups.

“There won’t be dialogue with members of organized crime groups, as they’re called. We don’t have that relationship,” he said. Rather, he said it’s important to “attend to the causes that originate insecurity, violence. That’s what we’re doing, rescuing the countryside so there’s work, so that young people are attended to.”

 

Tags:
Mexico
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
  4. Daniel Esparza
    The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the …
  5. Aleteia Brasil
    Only 7 women in the world can wear white to officially meet the …
  6. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  7. John Burger
    Priest murdered in Mexico border town, becoming 27th to die in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The “Sword in the Stone” belonged not to King Arthur, but to an Italian saint
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW