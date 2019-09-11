Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at border
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
News

Priest has vivid memories of ministering at Ground Zero on 9/11

© NYC Police Authority
Share
Print
John Burger | Sep 11, 2019

Msgr. Delendick says hardest part was answering families searching for their loved ones.

Of all the memories Msgr. John Delendick has from September 11, 2001, perhaps none stands out as vividly as being handed the helmet of a fellow priest who was killed at the World Trade Center.

That priest, like Msgr. Delendick, was a New York Fire Department chaplain, Fr. Mychal Judge. The Franciscan friar was the first official casualty on 9/11, which occurred 18 years ago today.

“That day, I don’t even know the order of what all happened,” Msgr. Delendick told the Tablet, the newspaper of the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York. “Someone just handed me helmet and told me he was killed, and they had him laid out in a wake at St. Peter’s Church on Barclay Street,” which is just blocks away from where the North Tower once stood.

On Sept. 11, 2001, a bright, crisp Tuesday morning in New York, with not a cloud in the sky, Msgr. Delendick had just finished celebrating Mass at St. Michael’s Church in Sunset Park, where he was pastor. Hearing the news, he jumped in his car and drove as close as he could get to the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, but then, because of the emergency response from all over New York City, he was forced to walk the rest of the way to lower Manhattan.

The Tablet reported:

He remembers running into FDNY colleagues, including first deputy commissioner William Feehan, who was later killed in the collapse. He remembers giving absolution to a cop who ran to him amid a dark cloud of debris and smoke, asking for the sacrament of confession.

Msgr. Delendick, a longtime FDNY chaplain who’s now pastor of St. Jude Church, Canarsie, said that the hardest thing about that day “was people asking him if he had seen their friends, fathers, brothers and sons—firefighters and first-responders to the attacks—and not knowing how to respond,” the Tablet said. “It wasn’t until after returning from Ground Zero that Father Delendick and many families would realize that their friends and loved ones had died.”

The priest stayed on the scene, ministering where he could. He got back to his rectory at 2 o’clock the next morning, September 12. It could be said that that’s when his work was about to begin. Over the next 12 months, he would visit Ground Zero often, accompanying families in their search for loved ones. As a fire department chaplain, he would also be called on to celebrate or at least be present for the funerals and memorial Masses of FDNY personnel found in the rubble. The department lost 343 firefighters who were trying to rescue office workers when the towers, first the south and then the north, collapsed.

“It’s just, you get so many of these funerals, and it just gets to you after a while … I love the job, but I also hate it,” Msgr. Delendick told the paper.

Others have died since then from illnesses thought to be directly related to the environmental hazards produced from the towers’ destruction. This September, the fire department added the names of 22 such firefighters and recovery workers to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall inside its Downtown Brooklyn headquarters during a solemn ceremony.

Fr. Joseph Hoffman, pastor of St. Barbara parish in Brooklyn, who is also a  fire department chaplain, said that working with the FDNY is “like serving another parish,” according to the Tablet. He said he is honored to work with the men and women who serve.

“I ask families to remember that death is never the end—that it is easier in the hands of God, who transforms death into life,” Fr. Hoffman said.

 

Tags:
9/11Terrorism
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When were angels created by God?
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Do we know how many angels exist?
  6. Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
    She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb …
  7. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    How the Catholic Church saved New York City, Part 2
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW