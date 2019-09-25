Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Lifestyle

South American countries propose extending maternity leave to 6 months

PERU
Shutterstock | Milton Rodriguez
Share
Print
Pablo Cesio | Sep 25, 2019

The Andean Parliament has proposed that its members legislate for 24 weeks of paid maternity leave.

Experiencing maternal love in the first months of life has a life-long impact on the psyche and soul of a newborn baby, a topic we’ve talked about more than once on Aleteia.

Various countries in the world have legislated to mandate more or less three months of paid maternity leave, but in recent days a proposal was approved by the Andean Parliament, a deliberative and representational body of the Andean Community (a South American free trade zone), to extend maternity leave to 24 weeks (total, before and after birth) in the Parliament’s member countries, which are Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú, and Chile.

The purpose of this proposal is to allow mothers to strengthen the affective bond through breastfeeding and to allow them to be present during this key phase of growth in their children’s life. It also aims to keep pregnant women from losing their jobs during the time they take away from work due to their pregnancy.

This proposal (which as such is not binding on member countries; it needs to be approved by each nation’s legislative bodies) is a positive sign of the recognition of the importance of mothers spending time with their newborn children. Although Chile already has a law on the books granting 24 weeks of maternity leave, this proposal, if approved in all the member states, would mean a leap forward for Bolivia, which currently only grants 8 weeks of leave. Ecuador currently grants 12 weeks; Peru, 14; and Colombia, 18, according to the Peruvian news site El Comercio.

The World Health Organization recommends 16 weeks of paid maternity leave. In the USA, although legislation varies among states, on a federal level the Federal and Medical Leave Act of 1993 grants parents who work at companies with more than 50 employees 12 weeks of unpaid leave for the birth of a child. Other legislation seeks to help ensure that parents get some protection for parental leave, however, the federal law is far behind the Andean Parliament’s proposal for its South American members.

Read more:
How to deal with the anxiety you may feel right before childbirth
Read more:
I’m pregnant … how do I tell my boss?
Tags:
MotherhoodPregnancy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to deal with that toxic person in your life, according to St. …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
  6. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  7. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW