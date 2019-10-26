Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
For Her

The latest technology to help you track your fertility with confidence

4 PM Productions - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Anna O'Neil | Oct 26, 2019

These 9 tools are some of the newest and most accurate ways to help you know your body.

The science of understanding a woman’s fertility is becoming more exact and more accessible by the day.  As more couples leave behind hormonal contraceptives, better technology is being developed to fill the gap, providing people with reliable information about their bodies and their fertility. Here’s some of the new and upcoming technology that’s available to couples who want to track their fertility with confidence and accuracy.

For tracking your temperature

Tempdrop: Tracking your at-rest temperature can give you a lot of information about where you are in your cycle, but struggling with a thermometer first thing in the morning is harder than it sounds, especially if you’re nursing, or getting up with your kids, or working a night shift, or waking up at a different time every day — all of which make your temperature readings less accurate. The Tempdrop armband gets around those issues, and streamlines the process, by reading your temperature through the night, and sending the data to right to your phone. 

The Ava wristband works in a similar way, but does more, tracking basal body temperature and other signals of fertility, including pulse rate and breathing, using an algorithm to pinpoint the beginning and end of the fertile window.

Other Bluetooth enabled thermometers, like the Kindara Wink thermometer, Femometer, and Daysy, send the information they gather straight to your phone, so you don’t have to get up and write anything down, and come with their own unique algorithms to interpret the data.

For testing progesterone

Proov is the first accurate at home test stick to read the progesterone levels in your urine. Progesterone is one of the most important hormones to track, since it can confirm that you’ve ovulated, and give you information about your luteal phase, and whether your body can support a pregnancy. Understanding when your fertile window begins and ends can either help you achieve conception sooner, or, if you’re avoiding a pregnancy, let you know when it’s safe to resume sexual intimacy. 

Mira: This device measures the luteinizing hormone (LH), a hormone that precedes ovulation, in your urine — but instead of just detecting the presence of absence of a threshold level of that hormone, it gives you a quantitative reading. Everyone’s body is different, and everybody’s threshold of “normal” is different too, so Mira gives a more accurate reading that typical LH test sticks would, and detects your “peak” days of fertility with higher accuracy than even the Clearblue fertility monitor.

Coming soon

Although there’s no release date yet, Oova will measure both luteinizing hormone and progesterone. It then syncs its data with an app, which uses a sophisticated algorithm to interpret the results. You take a picture of the urine test stick result with the camera that comes with the app, and it is able to predict when you’ll reach peak fertility. Says Aparna (Amy) Divaraniya, PhD, CEO and co-founder of OOVA, “OOVA provides women with personalized information by learning her fertility profile. By capturing hormone trends through daily urine samples, we remove the subjectivity and need for invasive procedures required to diagnose fertility issues.”

Available for preorder, the Kegg fertility tracking device is designed to take the guesswork out of determining whether your cervical fluid is fertile or not. It’s shaped like (and doubles as) a kegel training device. Inserted into your vagina, the website explains, it “sends small pulses through your vaginal environment. Based on the response … kegg can determine when fertile cervical fluid is present.” It automatically sends that information to an app on your phone. 

Read more: CDC acknowledges Fertility Awareness-Based Methods to be more reliable than previously reported

Read more: How NFP healed my infertility

Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Ways a mom can help her pregnant daughter
  4. Anna O'Neil
    Studies acknowledge how traumatic miscarriage is — so why …
  5. Luz Ivonne Ream
    How to keep peace with your husband’s ex
  6. Eliana Osborn
    13 Baby names to honor Mary (for girls AND boys)
  7. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  8. Desde la fe
    10 Good reasons to save sex until marriage
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW