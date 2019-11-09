In this church Mass looks like a scene from ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

This French parish had a creative solution to solving their problem with a leaky roof.
Well, it seems the church of Saint-Pierre Barcelonnette in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, France had a little problem with water.
So much so that Sunday, November 3, 2019, Father François Marot, curate of Barcelonnette and the valley of Ubaye, invited the assembly to open large umbrellas after the final blessing. White, green, black, blue … For a bit, it looked like a production of Singin’ in the Rain.
The church needs to be restored due to several water leaks at the roof level. This gesture was a fun and playful way to invite the local authorities to take action, as explained Michael Loison, a parishioner, to Aleteia. And since the photo was shared on social networks, work is underway. No doubt that rains of thanksgiving will soon fall.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?