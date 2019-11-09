In this church Mass looks like a scene from ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

Why are these people carrying umbrellas inside a church?

Well, it seems the church of Saint-Pierre Barcelonnette in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, France had a little problem with water.

So much so that Sunday, November 3, 2019, Father François Marot, curate of Barcelonnette and the valley of Ubaye, invited the assembly to open large umbrellas after the final blessing. White, green, black, blue … For a bit, it looked like a production of Singin’ in the Rain.

The church needs to be restored due to several water leaks at the roof level. This gesture was a fun and playful way to invite the local authorities to take action, as explained Michael Loison, a parishioner, to Aleteia. And since the photo was shared on social networks, work is underway. No doubt that rains of thanksgiving will soon fall.