Philip Kosloski
St. Teresa of Avila’s haunting vision of Hell
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Editor's choice
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
In this church Mass looks like a scene from ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

© Facebook / Michael Loison
Dans l'église paroissiale de Barcelonnette (Alpes-de-Haute-Provence), on célèbre la messe sous des parapluies.
Rachel Molinatti | Nov 09, 2019

This French parish had a creative solution to solving their problem with a leaky roof.

Why are these people carrying umbrellas inside a church?

Well, it seems the church of Saint-Pierre Barcelonnette in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, France had a little problem with water.

So much so that Sunday, November 3, 2019, Father François Marot, curate of Barcelonnette and the valley of Ubaye, invited the assembly to open large umbrellas after the final blessing. White, green, black, blue … For a bit, it looked like a production of Singin’ in the Rain.

The church needs to be restored due to several water leaks at the roof level. This gesture was a fun and playful way to invite the local authorities to take action, as explained Michael Loison, a parishioner, to Aleteia. And since the photo was shared on social networks, work is underway. No doubt that rains of thanksgiving will soon fall.

France
