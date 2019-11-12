Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Church

St. Thomas More’s prayer for our divided times

TOMASZ MORUS
Wikipedia | Public Domain
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Nov 12, 2019

Written while he was in prison in 1534, it seems just what we need today

When St. Thomas More was imprisoned in the Tower of London, he wrote in 1534 this string of reflection-meditations … goals for his soul as he endured the separation from family, friends and freedom.

In the divided and polemical times in which we live, so many of the saintly prisoner’s prayers should be our own:

Give me Your grace, good Lord, to set the world at nought, to set my mind fast upon You. And not to hang upon the blast of men’s mouths.

To be content to be solitary. Not to long for worldly company, little and little utterly to cast off the world, and rid my mind of all the business thereof. Not to long to hear of any worldly things, but that the hearing of worldly phantasies may be to me displeasant.

Gladly to be thinking of God, piteously to call for His help, to lean unto the comfort of God, busily to labor to love Him.

To know mine own vility and wretchedness, to humble and meeken myself under the mighty hand of God, to bewail my sins passed, for the purging of them, patiently to suffer adversity. Gladly to bear my purgatory here. To be joyful of tribulations, to walk the narrow way that leadeth to life. To bear the cross with Christ, to have the last thing-death-in remembrance. To have ever afore mine eyes my death, that is ever at hand; to make death no stranger to me; to foresee and consider the everlasting fire of hell; to pray for pardon before the Judge comes.

To have continually in mind the passion that Christ suffered for me; for His benefits incessantly to give Him thanks.

To buy the time again that I before have lost. To abstain from vain confabulations. To eschew light foolish mirth and gladness; recreations not necessary, to cut off. Of worldly substance, friends, liberty, life, and all–to see the loss as nought for the winning of Christ.

To think my most enemies my best friends, for the brethren of Joseph could never have done him so much good with their love and favor as they did him with their malice and hatred.

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How long does purgatory last?
  5. Larry Peterson
    How Our Lady of the Rosary rescued the Philippines
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The 5-second prayer that can change your life
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The “mother church” of all Catholic churches is not …
  8. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW