Pregnant woman with breast cancer undergoes chemo; baby is born healthy

At the age of 36, Jade Davis took her son into her lap right after giving birth. She closed her eyes and enjoyed the moment, smelling and kissing her baby. It was an especially transcendent moment for her. Both of them have been through a lot in recent months. Together, they’ve undergone difficult chemotherapy sessions to save Jade from breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with shortly after she became pregnant.

Doctors told her that her baby’s life was at grave risk, because he was too small to survive the intense chemotherapy treatment that she would need to fight her disease. The baby might suffer terrible effects that could trouble him throughout his life. According to A. Pawlowsi of the news outlet Today, Davis “was offered the option to terminate the pregnancy.” However, she instead decided to try to save both of their lives. “I wasn’t going to let anybody tell me his fate. I was going to do everything I could to save the baby. I wasn’t going to let a disease take the baby from me,” she told the reporter.

On Instagram, her sister tells the story of how Jade found the support she needed at the Loma Linda University Cancer Center in California, and she says that Bradley, her nephew, was born “healthy and beautiful” this past July. “He’s her miracle,” Jasmine Davis says, full of emotion and gratitude for the gift that God has granted her courageous sister.

Although scans have shown her to be cancer free, Jade is continuing her treatments, following her doctors’ recommendations, to do everything possible to ensure she can be there or her son in the future. In the meantime, Today reports, she can count on the support of her sister, who moved in with her.

