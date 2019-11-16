Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Inspiring Stories

Pregnant woman with breast cancer undergoes chemo; baby is born healthy

JADE DEVIS
Jade Devis | Gofundme | Fair Use
Share
Print
Blanca de Ugarte | Nov 16, 2019

She turned down abortion and opted for a treatment that gave the best chance for both her and her baby to survive.

At the age of 36, Jade Davis took her son into her lap right after giving birth. She closed her eyes and enjoyed the moment, smelling and kissing her baby. It was an especially transcendent moment for her. Both of them have been through a lot in recent months. Together, they’ve undergone difficult chemotherapy sessions to save Jade from breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with shortly after she became pregnant.

Doctors told her that her baby’s life was at grave risk, because he was too small to survive the intense chemotherapy treatment that she would need to fight her disease. The baby might suffer terrible effects that could trouble him throughout his life. According to A. Pawlowsi of the news outlet Today, Davis “was offered the option to terminate the pregnancy.” However, she instead decided to try to save both of their lives. “I wasn’t going to let anybody tell me his fate. I was going to do everything I could to save the baby. I wasn’t going to let a disease take the baby from me,” she told the reporter.

On Instagram, her sister tells the story of how Jade found the support she needed at the Loma Linda University Cancer Center in California, and she says that Bradley, her nephew, was born “healthy and beautiful” this past July. “He’s her miracle,” Jasmine Davis says, full of emotion and gratitude for the gift that God has granted her courageous sister.

Although scans have shown her to be cancer free, Jade is continuing her treatments, following her doctors’ recommendations, to do everything possible to ensure she can be there or her son in the future. In the meantime, Today reports, she can count on the support of her sister, who moved in with her.

View this post on Instagram

This is my sister. Instagram is such a fun space for me. I get to share photos of things I love, enjoy and cherish. I share with you often. The laughs, the fun, the smiles of joy, but I left this part of this past year out. Although I wanted to share this with you all, it wasn’t my story to share. My sister Jade is a beauty. She hasn’t had an easy go, she’s made mistakes but she’s been given a gift from God. In her 1st trimester of this surprising and miraculous pregnancy, she discovered a lump in her breast. After Insisting to have it biopsied and advocating for herself, the biopsy revealed her worst fears. Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was told the baby she was carrying was too young to survive treatments. Carefully weighing options she found #lomalindacancercenter and their wonderful doctors were able to save both of them. Bradley was born and survived cancer and chemotherapy with mom. He is healthy and beautiful. He is her miracle. Without the pregnancy and instinctively advocating for her health and that of Bradley’s, the cancer may have gone unchecked and they both may not be here. I’m proud of her, not just because she survived cancer but the positive perspective she has gained. Her heart is so full of gratitude and humility from the compassion she was shown through out her journey. I’m also proud of the community that has shown her love and compassion. She is incredibly moved by all of it and is being shown a new direction and wants to help others with similar stories. Scans have shown this aggressive cancer did not spread, but we want to give her extra time before returning to work full time. She needs time to heal and recover from the whirlwind year but also to start a new chapter and journey with her baby. Please share her story with someone you may know who needs a little encouragement to keep fighting. We have set her up with a GoFundMe (link in bio) in hopes she can get that extra needed time bonding with him. Please don’t feel obligated but a share, & prayers/good vibes are always appreciated 🙏🏻💗 Again this is my little sister and I’m so proud of her. •VENMO @jadehonestydevis @jadehonestyvazquez

A post shared by Jasmine Devis (@oilyglowgirl) on

Read more: She gave her life for her unborn baby — here’s what her husband has to say

Read more: Woman risks life to save unborn daughter; both survive

Tags:
IllnessMotherhood
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby …
  3. Matthew Becklo
    These three women—all former atheists—found their way into …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  5. Fionn Shiner-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Catholic priest in Syria …
  6. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of surfer riding 115-foot wave goes viral … and …
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW