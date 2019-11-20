Olympic star delivers his twins when midwife doesn’t turn up for the birth

Bode Miller rolled up his sleeves and made sure his sons were safely delivered.
When Miller’s wife, Morgan Beck Miller, went into labor on November 8, she found herself in a bit of a predicament. Her midwife didn’t make it to the birth on time, so Mrs Miller had to rely on her husband and her mother-in-law, a former midwife, to ensure the babies arrived safely.
For the former professional beach volleyball player and her husband, the happy event comes after a personal tragedy a few years ago when their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, drowned in a swimming pool. The couple, who already have a four-year-old son Edward, welcomed another son named Easton into the family four months after losing their daughter. However, Mrs Miller believes that “Emmy” had a hand in the birth of her younger brothers when she shared on Instagram, “we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.”
