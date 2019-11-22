10 Top Catholic songs of 2019

Cecilia Music presents the best new Catholic music from all over the world.
Today is a special day, it is the feast of Santa Cecilia Virgin and Martyr, patron of music and musicians: in 2015 Aleteia launched “Cecilia the Soul of Music”, a special project aimed at giving new visibility to spiritual music and above all to Catholic-inspired international musicians.
Today it is again November 22nd and we want to celebrate with you the CECILIA CATHOLIC MUSIC AWARDS 2019.
In the previous versions of the award we rewarded the 30 best Catholic artists from all continents, in this edition we changed strategy and chose 10 songs, all with a precise and deep
meaning. This year we want to focus more on the meaning of the songs than on the singers themselves.
Here are the titles, one after the other, they seem to contain a special message.
We think they are among the most beautiful and deep religious songs of 2019. By the way, the 10th song we chose belongs to an artis we are sure you never heard of…It’s a surprise.
Have a good listen! Happy feast of St. Cecilia!
Yours, Cecilia
The Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019:
1) “Lord of My Life” by Matt Maher
2) “Me Rindo (I Surrender) by Alfareros
3) “Rain” by Nick Fabian
4) “Pie Jesu” by Gabriel Fauré, Voces8
5) “Nothing to Fear” by Audrey Assad and the Porter’s Gate Project
6) “In Your Light” by John Finch
7) “Sopla (Blow)” by Verónica Sanfilippo
8) “No Te Vayas (Don’t Go Away)” by Juan Carlos + Athenas
9) “Ven Espírito Divino (Come Holy Spirit” by Canto Católico
10) “Our Father” by Dante Schmitz
