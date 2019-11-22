Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Art & Culture

10 Top Catholic songs of 2019

Cecilia Music
Share
Print
Cecilia Music

Cecilia Music presents the best new Catholic music from all over the world.

Today is a special day, it is the feast of Santa Cecilia Virgin and Martyr, patron of music and musicians: in 2015 Aleteia launched “Cecilia the Soul of Music”, a special project aimed at giving new visibility to spiritual music and above all to Catholic-inspired international musicians.

Today it is again November 22nd and we want to celebrate with you the CECILIA CATHOLIC MUSIC AWARDS 2019.

In the previous versions of the award we rewarded the 30 best Catholic artists from all continents, in this edition we changed strategy and chose 10 songs, all with a precise and deep
meaning. This year we want to focus more on the meaning of the songs than on the singers themselves.

Here are the titles, one after the other, they seem to contain a special message.

We think they are among the most beautiful and deep religious songs of 2019. By the way, the 10th song we chose belongs to an artis we are sure you never heard of…It’s a surprise.
Have a good listen! Happy feast of St. Cecilia!

Yours, Cecilia

The Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019:

1) “Lord of My Life” by Matt Maher

<!–nextpage–>

2) “Me Rindo (I Surrender) by Alfareros

<!–nextpage–>

 

3) “Rain” by Nick Fabian

<!–nextpage–>

4) “Pie Jesu” by Gabriel Fauré, Voces8

<!–nextpage–>

5) “Nothing to Fear” by Audrey Assad and the Porter’s Gate Project

<!–nextpage–>

6) “In Your Light” by John Finch

<!–nextpage–>

7) “Sopla (Blow)” by Verónica Sanfilippo

<!–nextpage–>

8) “No Te Vayas (Don’t Go Away)” by Juan Carlos + Athenas

<!–nextpage–>

9) “Ven Espírito Divino (Come Holy Spirit” by Canto Católico

<!–nextpage–>

10) “Our Father” by Dante Schmitz

Tags:
Catholic Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: Witness the breathtaking Mass of the Americas …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Actress in Divine Mercy movie describes spiritual experience …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. J-P Mauro
    12 Catholic actors who worshiped at St. Malachy’s in NYC
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW