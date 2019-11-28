Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

Wake up from dream Christmas into the real thing

CHAPEL,ENTRANCE,HESITATION
Christina B Castro | CC BY-NC 2.0
Share
Print
Tom Hoopes | Nov 28, 2019

What you will find is that fully embracing Real Christmas doesn’t spoil the fun of Dream Christmas. It deepens it.

It’s the First Sunday of Advent, (Year A), and the Church is issuing its yearly wakeup call.

“Stay awake!” cries Jesus in this Sunday’s Gospel. “It is the hour now for you to awake from sleep,” says St. Paul in the Second Reading.

In Advent, there is actually a good reason to wake up: Christmas.

Jesus points to some scary reasons to stay awake, but the Church puts its wakeup call in the first Sunday of Advent because the best reason to wake up is Christmas. 

The great feast coming in four weeks can fill our hearts with the light of God and the warmth of Christ’s presence. Unless we’re asleep. If we are asleep, Christmas is no longer a life-changing encounter with Christ, but an occasion to dull our spiritual sensitivity instead.

Jesus’ words point to several ways we are asleep in December. For one, we turn Christmas into a dream.

“As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man,” Jesus says. “In those days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day that Noah entered the ark.”

A great accounting with God was coming, but his people focused on food, drink, and festivities instead. For us, God is coming in human form, and he demands real change. But we focus on cookies, gifts and decorations — building a dreamy Christmas that averts our eyes from the difficult aspects of Jesus’ coming.

Dream Christmas is the gauzy, sentimentalized Christmas that lasts from Black Friday to Christmas morning and is marked by holiday songs, commercials with jingle bells in them, wreaths, and parties.

Real Christmas starts on Dec. 25 and lasts until the Baptism of Jesus. It is a “recommitment” holiday, a time to recognize and accept Jesus Christ into our lives anew. 

The more often we push away “Real Christmas,” the deeper the spell of “Dream Christmas” grows.

Jesus has called us to wake up many times before. He was calling when a coworker was confused about something important, and we kept things artificially pleasant instead. He was calling when we felt moved to contact a friend or family member, but we found a great excuse not to.

When you hit your snooze button, say sleep experts, you are thrust back into a deeper sleep state that makes it harder for you to wake up — and makes you less alert once you do. 

By not waking up, we endanger not just ourselves, but those around us. In Noah’s day, “They did not know until the flood came and carried them all away.” When Christ comes again, “Two men will be out in the field, one will be taken, one will be left. Two women will be grinding at the mill; one will be taken, one will be left.”

At Christ’s return, we may leave others behind, or get left ourselves.

So, in Advent, the Church calls us to get up, get out of bed, and turn the lights on.

Or, as St. Paul puts it: “Throw off the works of darkness,” he says, and “put on the armor of light.”

Get out of the “drunkenness, promiscuity, and lust” in your own life — and the “rivalry and jealousy” in your interactions with others — and “put on Jesus Christ.”

In other words, “make no provision for the flesh” — try fasting from something in Advent, and “put on the armor of light” by praying and serving others.

What you will find is that fully embracing Real Christmas doesn’t spoil the fun of Dream Christmas. It deepens it.

“The mountain of the LORD’s house shall be established as the highest mountain and raised above the hills,” says the first reading. “All the nations shall stream toward it.”

In Dream Christmas, the best good will mankind has to offer is the priority. In Real Christmas, the best good will God has to offer is the priority. Dream Christmas is focused on shops; Real Christmas is focused on church. Dream Christmas is one thing for the rich and another for the poor. Real Christmas is the same for everybody.

Dream Christmas means happy feelings; Real Christmas has that also – plus a reform of life.

“For from Zion shall go forth instruction, and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem. He shall judge between the nations, and impose terms on many peoples.,” says the reading. 

It finishes with, “They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks.”

Because, while committing to Dream Christmas changes the street decor, committing to Real Christmas changes the world.

Read more: Pope Francis asks: What is the real hope that Christmas brings?

 

Tags:
Sunday Lessons
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Aleteia
    Photos of this priest’s martyrdom were meant to dissuade …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW