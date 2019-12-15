ICYMI: Did you see these Carmelites jamming their Thanksgiving cheer?

This group of nuns from Southern California took their holiday spirit to Twitter
These religious belong to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart in Alhambra, a city east of Los Angeles. It’s the motherhouse of this congregation, which was founded in the 20th century.
The Thanksgiving cheer only got better when a family responded to the sisters with their own rendition.
What an invitation to, indeed, bless the Lord!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?