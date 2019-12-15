Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
ICYMI: Did you see these Carmelites jamming their Thanksgiving cheer?

CARMELITE SISTERS
Carmelite Sisters | Twitter | Fair Use
Aleteia | Dec 15, 2019

This group of nuns from Southern California took their holiday spirit to Twitter

The video has already been seen thousands of times on Twitter: using a whisk, a spoon, and a spatula as microphones, these 12 Carmelite Sisters from Los Angeles celebrated Thanksgiving by recording “Bless the Lord, My Soul” in their kitchen.

These religious belong to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart in Alhambra, a city east of Los Angeles. It’s the motherhouse of this congregation, which was founded in the 20th century.

The Thanksgiving cheer only got better when a family responded to the sisters with their own rendition.

What an invitation to, indeed, bless the Lord!

https://twitter.com/lundken/status/1200281123915304961

