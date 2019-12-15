ICYMI: Did you see these Carmelites jamming their Thanksgiving cheer?

Happy #thanksgiving from our family to yours!! @mattmahermusic your music says it all! Let’s bless the Lord for His goodness to us… pic.twitter.com/UGoaHmwdmf — Carmelite Sisters (@CarmelitesOCD) November 28, 2019

The video has already been seen thousands of times on Twitter: using a whisk, a spoon, and a spatula as microphones, these 12 Carmelite Sisters from Los Angeles celebrated Thanksgiving by recording “Bless the Lord, My Soul” in their kitchen.

These religious belong to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart in Alhambra, a city east of Los Angeles. It’s the motherhouse of this congregation, which was founded in the 20th century.

The Thanksgiving cheer only got better when a family responded to the sisters with their own rendition.

What an invitation to, indeed, bless the Lord!

Love to the Carmelites! Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/QGOrjPnPPz — lundken (@lundken) November 29, 2019

https://twitter.com/lundken/status/1200281123915304961