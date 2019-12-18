Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Art & Culture

Bocelli and Blige sing our new favorite “What Child Is This?”

MJBthegreat - Youtube
Share
Print
J-P Mauro

The two singers of contrasting styles complement each other beautifully.

In 2009 Andrea Bocelli released a collection of holiday and seasonal songs titled My Christmas. Bocelli’s exceptional tenor voice is joined on various tracks by other industry names such as Natalie Cole, Reba McEntire, and even the Muppets. Of all the great performances on the album, however, there is one that stands out as a masterpiece of modern arrangement: “What Child Is This?”

On this track, Bocelli is joined by hip-hop and R&B singer Mary J. Blige, who puts on a singing clinic for the use of melisma — the improvised melodic lines she usually tacks on to her songs. The track opens with Bocelli singing solo, but he is soon joined by Blige in the second half of the first verse.

The first thing that struck us was how well the two singers styles complemented each other. Bocelli sings the whole track straight, with his impeccably trained tone and diction geared to the operatic style. In contrast, Blige sings with the blues infused tones of R&B, touching upon the melody only briefly before her voice dances around with expert precision. These two styles are widely different in performance, but these two masters of their respective art forms come together to make the song, built on the tune of “Greensleeves,” brim with emotion.

The two take turns on the melody, but they come together in gorgeous harmony. Here they also trade off voice parts, showing that each one has the range to sing both. Around 2:50, things really start to heat up, as the two take an emotional bridge to the upper decks in a moment that makes the crowd simply erupt in applause.

We have never been that big of a fan of “What Child Is This?” It always seemed like the emotion of the lyrics was simply piggy-backing on the naturally emotional melody of “Greensleeves,” and when put up next to “O Holy Night” or “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” it always seemed a bit droll. Bocelli and Blige, however, have completely changed our minds. and now their “What Child Is This?” will forever be a staple of our Christmas playlists.

In 2015, the pair came together to perform the carol in concert once again. This version has more theatrics than the previous rendition, and it even features Bocelli dressed like a monk! While this performance is still exceptional, Blige could not travel to the concert and had to sing from the screen. She sings well, but the clip is just missing the great interaction that Bocelli and Blige shared on stage for the 2010 performance.

Tags:
Andrea Bocelli
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. John of the Cross summarizes the true spirit of Christmas in …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW