Aleteia has 20 Million Readers – Your Gifts are Bearing Fruit!

Dear Friends of

Aleteia

,

Thanks to the faithful direction of Divine Providence, Aleteia is now read by some 20 million people around the world each month. That’s twice as many as just two years ago! Thanks to your financial support, Aleteia has become the only global media outlet responding to the immense spiritual thirst of our age. Further, we have reached this milestone while maintaining the highest journalistic quality.

We are well aware of the part you play in our work: without the generosity of thousands of donors last year, Aleteia would not have been able to continue its mission in 2019. On behalf of all of Aleteia’s readers (mostly young people), who thanks to Aleteia been able to (re)discover the transcendent dimension of their lives, thank you again.

In 2020, Aleteia will continue to reach a worldwide audience. Millions of new readers will join us and taste, perhaps for the first time, the savor of the Gospel: benevolence, prayer, compassion, brotherhood, truth, communion, tenderness, fervor, contemplation, in short, all the qualities of true charity.

Aleteia disseminates uplifting stories and edifying Christian teaching ​24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in eight languages, at no cost to our readers. After all, isn’t gratuity synonymous with grace? But our choice of making our publication available for free has a consequence: your support is absolutely essential in order to pay the journalists of our editorial staff and cover our technical costs. This is why I would like to ask you to donate, by clicking here.

Consider that the price of a subscription to a daily newspaper online is around $120 per year (or $10 per month). Could you not pay at least what your personal Aleteia subscription would cost you? And, in addition, maybe you would like to be a missionary, paying the equivalent of two or three additional subscriptions?

In these last days of Advent, I pray that every blessing may be yours as we celebrate the great feast of the Incarnation.

Merry Christmas!

Fr. Patrick Mary Briscoe, O.P.

Deputy Senior Editor, Aleteia