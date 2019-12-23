Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Voices & Views

Aleteia has 20 Million Readers – Your Gifts are Bearing Fruit!

ALETEIA
Shutterstock | Andrey_Popov
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Dec 23, 2019

Without the generosity of thousands of donors last year, Aleteia would not have been able to continue its mission in 2019.

Dear Friends of Aleteia,

Thanks to the faithful direction of Divine Providence, Aleteia is now read by some 20 million people around the world each month. That’s twice as many as just two years ago! Thanks to your financial support, Aleteia has become the only global media outlet responding to the immense spiritual thirst of our age. Further, we have reached this milestone while maintaining the highest journalistic quality.

We are well aware of the part you play in our work: without the generosity of thousands of donors last year, Aleteia would not have been able to continue its mission in 2019. On behalf of all of Aleteia’s readers (mostly young people), who thanks to Aleteia been able to (re)discover the transcendent dimension of their lives, thank you again.

 

In 2020, Aleteia will continue to reach a worldwide audience. Millions of new readers will join us and taste, perhaps for the first time, the savor of the Gospel: benevolence, prayer, compassion, brotherhood, truth, communion, tenderness, fervor, contemplation, in short, all the qualities of true charity.

Aleteia disseminates uplifting stories and edifying Christian teaching ​24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in eight languages, at no cost to our readers. After all, isn’t gratuity synonymous with grace? But our choice of making our publication available for free has a consequence: your support is absolutely essential in order to pay the journalists of our editorial staff and cover our technical costs. This is why I would like to ask you to donate, by clicking here.

Consider that the price of a subscription to a daily newspaper online is around $120 per year (or $10 per month). Could you not pay at least what your personal Aleteia subscription would cost you? And, in addition, maybe you would like to be a missionary, paying the equivalent of two or three additional subscriptions?

In these last days of Advent, I pray that every blessing may be yours as we celebrate the great feast of the Incarnation.

Merry Christmas!

Fr. Patrick Mary Briscoe, O.P.

Deputy Senior Editor, Aleteia

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum …
  3. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Watch the von Trapp great-grandchildren sing an impromptu concert …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  7. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  8. Aleteia
    The rosary is a weapon against depression and hopelessness.
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW