The magical marriage proposal that’s gone viral

The devotion of Lee Loechler to his future bride resulted in a fairytale proposal.
So using his artistic talents, Lee Loechler spent a full six months altering the animation of his then-girlfriend’s favorite film, Sleeping Beauty. He then rented out a screening room at a theater, printed fake movie tickets, and gathered together friends, family, and random strangers so his high school sweetheart, Sthuthi David, would remain unaware of his plan.
While she watched the movie, Loechler looked eagerly on to see his proposal unfold on the big screen. The famous Disney characters morphed into cartoon characters of the young couple before the ring came out and then became real in Loechler’s hands. With perfect timing, Loechler got down on one knee and proposed. The proposal itself was funny, personal, and took place in front of the couple’s friends and family — unbeknownst to David who hadn’t noticed they were even in the audience.
With many dubbing the proposal as the “greatest ever,” reported by Upworthy, Loechler has perhaps upped the game for those looking to propose in a memorable way. But if you’re not creative, or if you’re low on funds, the best proposal is always one that comes from the heart.
In the meantime, take a look at what is surely one of the most magical proposals ever:
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?