9 Baby names inspired by notable Franciscan friars

BABY
Mindy Olson P | Unsplash
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 23, 2020

Look to these humble religious to name your little boy.

With so many saints’ names to choose from when naming your child, it’s possible to get a little lost. One way to narrow it down is to pick a favorite religious order to help narrow your search — like the Franciscans. Known for their humble demeanor and desire to help those in need, these religious friars possess many virtues any parent would want his or her child to emulate.

Founded by St. Francis of Assisi in the 13th century, the Franciscan order has developed over the centuries with the creation of off-shoots along the way, such as the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin. With the aim of helping the most vulnerable in society, many Capuchins were known for their great preaching and dedication to ministry work, with quite a few having impressive creative skills too.

Although no doubt Francis is a great name in itself — and it works well as a middle name, too — he is not on this particular list as so much is known about him already. But if you click on the slideshow you’ll find other worthy names to inspire your choice!

Read more:
10 Great boys’ names inspired by important spiritual places
Read more:
12 Names that pair well with Joseph for your baby boy

 

 

 

Tags:
Baby namesSt. Francis
