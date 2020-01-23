9 Baby names inspired by notable Franciscan friars

Click here to launch the slideshow

With so many saints’ names to choose from when naming your child, it’s possible to get a little lost. One way to narrow it down is to pick a favorite religious order to help narrow your search — like the Franciscans. Known for their humble demeanor and desire to help those in need, these religious friars possess many virtues any parent would want his or her child to emulate.

Founded by St. Francis of Assisi in the 13th century, the Franciscan order has developed over the centuries with the creation of off-shoots along the way, such as the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin. With the aim of helping the most vulnerable in society, many Capuchins were known for their great preaching and dedication to ministry work, with quite a few having impressive creative skills too.

Although no doubt Francis is a great name in itself — and it works well as a middle name, too — he is not on this particular list as so much is known about him already. But if you click on the slideshow you’ll find other worthy names to inspire your choice!