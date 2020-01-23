9 Baby names inspired by notable Franciscan friars

Look to these humble religious to name your little boy.
Founded by St. Francis of Assisi in the 13th century, the Franciscan order has developed over the centuries with the creation of off-shoots along the way, such as the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin. With the aim of helping the most vulnerable in society, many Capuchins were known for their great preaching and dedication to ministry work, with quite a few having impressive creative skills too.
Although no doubt Francis is a great name in itself — and it works well as a middle name, too — he is not on this particular list as so much is known about him already. But if you click on the slideshow you’ll find other worthy names to inspire your choice!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?