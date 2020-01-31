Pope Francis: 5 Powerful phrases and photos from this week (1/31/2020)

Click here to launch the slideshow

Human beings are storytellers

Here is our weekly round-up of five striking statements and expressive images from Pope Francis.

[W]e are also the only [creatures] who need to be “clothed” with stories to protect our lives. We weave not only clothing, but also stories: indeed, the human capacity to “weave” (Latin texere) gives us not only the word textile but also text.

~ Message for World Communications Day, released January 24, 2020.

Poor in money, rich in wisdom

[T]hose who are weak and vulnerable, those who have little to offer materially but find their wealth in God, can present valuable messages for the good of all.

~ Homily on feast of Conversion of St. Paul, conclusion of Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, January 25, 2020.

Why don't we know Priscilla and Aquila?

The prolonged silence of previous centuries regarding these holy figures from the early Church (the married couple Priscilla and Aquila) certainly leaves us quite perplexed.

~ Audience with the Roman Rota tribunal, for the beginning of the juridical year, January 25, 2020.

Divine embrace

For love, he took on our human nature, for one embraces what one loves.

~ Homily for first Word of God Sunday, January 26, 2020.

What makes you blessed?

What does the word “blessed” mean? Because each of the Eight Beatitudes beings with the word “blessed.” The original word doesn’t refer to someone with his stomach full or who is having fun, but rather to a person who is in grace and who progresses in the grace of God and progresses along the path of God: patience, poverty, serving others, consoling … those who progress in these things are happy and will be blessed.

~ General audience, beginning a catechesis series on the Beatitudes, January 29, 2020.