Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the "Lamb of God"
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn't know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Church

Pope Francis: 5 Powerful phrases and photos from this week (1/31/2020)

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 31, 2020

The Holy Father gives us insights on communication this week.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Here is our weekly round-up of five striking statements and expressive images from Pope Francis.

Human beings are storytellers

[W]e are also the only [creatures] who need to be “clothed” with stories to protect our lives. We weave not only clothing, but also stories: indeed, the human capacity to “weave” (Latin texere) gives us not only the word textile but also text.

~ Message for World Communications Day, released January 24, 2020.

Poor in money, rich in wisdom

[T]hose who are weak and vulnerable, those who have little to offer materially but find their wealth in God, can present valuable messages for the good of all.

~ Homily on feast of Conversion of St. Paul, conclusion of Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, January 25, 2020.

Why don't we know Priscilla and Aquila?

The prolonged silence of previous centuries regarding these holy figures from the early Church (the married couple Priscilla and Aquila) certainly leaves us quite perplexed.

~ Audience with the Roman Rota tribunal, for the beginning of the juridical year, January 25, 2020.

Divine embrace

For love, he took on our human nature, for one embraces what one loves.

~ Homily for first Word of God Sunday, January 26, 2020.

What makes you blessed?

What does the word “blessed” mean? Because each of the Eight Beatitudes beings with the word “blessed.” The original word doesn’t refer to someone with his stomach full or who is having fun, but rather to a person who is in grace and who progresses in the grace of God and progresses along the path of God: patience, poverty, serving others, consoling … those who progress in these things are happy and will be blessed.

~ General audience, beginning a catechesis series on the Beatitudes, January 29, 2020.

Launch the slideshow
Pope Francis
