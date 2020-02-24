Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
News

Nigerian Catholics to don black clothing on Ash Wednesday to protest violence

NIGERIA
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Feb 24, 2020

Bishops of the African country invite universal Church to join them in prayer for victims of kidnapping.

Catholics of Nigeria are being asked to dress in black on Ash Wednesday, the first day of the penitential season of Lent, but the reason has more to do with protest than penance.

A Catholic Church official told members of the press that the attire will be meant as a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims of kidnapping and other violent crimes in Nigeria.

“I have been directed by the Administrative Board of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) to communicate to you that in the face of the current security situation, the Church needs to speak out in word and action against the level of insecurity in the country,” said Fr. Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria.

In addition, all Sunday evening Masses in Nigerian cities on March 1 will be cancelled, replaced by a “peaceful prayer protest against the incessant killings and insecurity in our country,” the bishops’ conference announced.

The Nigerian bishops invited the entire Catholic Church and all Christians around the world to join them in prayers for the “dead brothers and sisters and for peace and security in Nigeria,” according to Fides news service.

“We are sad. We are in sorrow and grief. But we are confident that the light of Christ, which shines in our hearts, will brighten the dark corners of our Nigerian society,” said the bishops. “The level of insecurity in Nigeria today is such that whether at home or on the road, most Nigerians, in all the parts of the country, live in fear. … The repeated barbaric executions of Christians by the Boko Haram insurgents and the incessant cases of kidnapping for ransom linked to the same group and other terrorists have traumatized many citizens.”

An 18-year-old seminarian in Kaduna was killed by kidnappers recently. Michael Nnadi was killed by gunmen who had abducted him and three other seminarians from their their school in Kaduna. The other three seminarians were released.

Then, just two weeks ago, a priest in Edo was kidnapped, though he was released a few days later.

Bishop Matthew Kukah’s remarks at Nnadi’s funeral Feb. 11 reflected growing frustration about Nigeria’s weak response to the increase in violence.

“Christians must rise up and defend their faith with all the moral weapons they have,” Kukah, the bishop of Sokoto, told the congregation. “We must become more robust in presenting the values of Christianity especially our message of love and non-violence to a violent society. Among the wolves of the world, we must become more politically alert, wise as the serpent and humble as the dove.”

 

Tags:
kidnapped priestsNigeria
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
  3. Theresa Civantos Barber
    10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The man who kissed pope’s forehead says Our Lady healed him …
  5. Ray Cavanaugh
    The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
  6. Patty Knap
    Holy water bottle from the Titanic held a goodbye note
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Cerith Gardiner
People around the world offer support to bullied 9-year-old begging to die
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]