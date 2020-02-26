10 Pope quotes to inspire you this Lent

Click here to launch the slideshow

As Lent draws near you may want to take some to think about what it really means to you. While we are reminded of God’s sacrifice, we no doubt are thinking of something to sacrifice ourselves: from sweet treats to restricting screen time — a great one for kids, too!

Yet, there is a beauty to Lent that goes beyond fasting and sacrifice. Lent gives us the chance to experience a spiritual overhaul, to get back on the right track with God. To help you along the way, here are some quotes from the most recent popes that may motivate you, comfort you, or even help you rethink your usual Lenten practices.