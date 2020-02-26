Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)

Editor's choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
John Burger
Catholic university invites students who are single mothers to live with retired religious sisters
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
10 Pope quotes to inspire you this Lent

POPE FRANCIS; Ash Wednesday
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.Media
Cerith Gardiner | Feb 26, 2020

These reminders from popes past and present will help your Lent be more meaningful.

Click here to launch the slideshow

As Lent draws near you may want to take some to think about what it really means to you. While we are reminded of God’s sacrifice, we no doubt are thinking of something to sacrifice ourselves: from sweet treats to restricting screen time — a great one for kids, too!

Yet, there is a beauty to Lent that goes beyond fasting and sacrifice. Lent gives us the chance to experience a spiritual overhaul, to get back on the right track with God. To help you along the way, here are some quotes from the most recent popes that may motivate you, comfort you, or even help you rethink your usual Lenten practices.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Have your best Lent yet with this genius plan for fasting and prayer
Read more:
7 Meme-worthy quotes from Pope Francis

 

 

Tags:
LentPope Benedict XVIPope FrancisPope John Paul II
