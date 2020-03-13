This short prayer can bring a plenary indulgence during Fridays in Lent

Let us not forget the souls in Purgatory!
During the Fridays of Lent, you may obtain a plenary indulgence by reciting after Holy Communion the following prayer before a crucifix, or image of Christ crucified. The normal conditions for an indulgence also apply.
Prayer Before a Crucifix/Prayer to Christ Crucified.
Behold, O kind and most sweet Jesus, I cast myself upon my knees in thy sight, and with the most fervent desire of my soul, pray and beseech thee that thou wouldst impress upon my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope, and charity, with true contrition for my sins and a firm purpose of amendment; while with deep affection and grief of soul I ponder within myself and mentally contemplate thy five wounds, having before my eyes the words which David the prophet put on thy lips concerning thee: “My hands and my feet they have pierced, they have numbered all my bones” (Ps 21, 17-18). Amen.
See here for the conditions in order to receive a plenary indulgence (or any indulgence):
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?