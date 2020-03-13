Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Spirituality

This short prayer can bring a plenary indulgence during Fridays in Lent

Jclk8888 Chan | Pexels
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Mar 13, 2020

Let us not forget the souls in Purgatory!

Fridays in Lent can reap eternal benefits, either for yourself or for a loved one in purgatory, with a plenary indulgence available.

During the Fridays of Lent, you may obtain a plenary indulgence by reciting after Holy Communion the following prayer before a crucifix, or image of Christ crucified. The normal conditions for an indulgence also apply.

Read more:
The saints tell us what Purgatory is actually like

Prayer Before a Crucifix/Prayer to Christ Crucified.

Behold, O kind and most sweet Jesus, I cast myself upon my knees in thy sight, and with the most fervent desire of my soul, pray and beseech thee that thou wouldst impress upon my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope, and charity, with true contrition for my sins and a firm purpose of amendment; while with deep affection and grief of soul I ponder within myself and mentally contemplate thy five wounds, having before my eyes the words which David the prophet put on thy lips concerning thee: “My hands and my feet they have pierced, they have numbered all my bones” (Ps 21, 17-18). Amen.

See here for the conditions in order to receive a plenary indulgence (or any indulgence):

Read more:
A Primer on Indulgences, Part 1
Read more:
A Primer on Indulgences, Part 2
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  5. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  6. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope offers live-streamed Mass for coronavirus victims, health …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]