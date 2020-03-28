“Godsplaining,” the podcast, invites you to do Lectio with the Dominican friars

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Mar 28, 2020

In light of the necessary measures enacted by public officials to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Dominican Friars offer this meditation on the readings for the Fifth Sunday of Lent.

This special episode of the regular podcast Godsplaining offers an introductory prayer, the readings read aloud, followed by reflection and commentary, a method for making a worthy spiritual communion (more about that here and here), and a closing prayer.

https://soundcloud.com/godsplaining/bonus-sunday-lectio-lent-week-5-year-a

