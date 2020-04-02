Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ …
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
News

Coronavirus takes heavy economic toll on Christians in the Holy Land

CHURCH OF THE HOLY SEPULCHER
Aid to the Church in Need
Share
Print
Christophe Lafontaine-ACN | Apr 02, 2020

The annual Good Friday collection, which represents 80% of the Church in the Holy Land’s income, may have to be rescheduled for the summer.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic confinement measures, pilgrims are staying away from the Holy Land. The streets of Jerusalem will be quite empty at Easter. The cancellation of pilgrimages will have serious repercussions for the religious tourism industry on which many Christian families in Israel and the Palestinian Territories depend.

The coronavirus in the Holy Land has already forced thousands of pilgrims to leave. Clearly, “many Christians will suffer from this, especially in Bethlehem, because they are employed in the tourist sector,” said Friar Ibrahim Faltas, who is in charge, among other things, of relations with the Palestinian Authority and Israel for the Custody of the Holy Land. 

“Without pilgrims, no one works,” he told Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). This is the more so since everything is interconnected in the economic ecosystem of Christians of the Holy Land: revenues from tourism fund social and pastoral works carried out by Christian institutions through parishes, shrines, schools, hospices, retirement homes, etc. Many Christians can thus have “a worthy job” to support their families, as Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, said recently

At present, “with the forced closure of all hotels, bars and restaurants, most of our employees are at home, out of work. The same happened in the past at the time of the intifadas. We do not know how we will be able to pay everyone for a long while,” said Friar Alberto Joan Pari, also of the Custody. 

He said that all the guest houses run by the Franciscans in the Holy Land are now closed. Souvenir and craft shops, as well as transport companies (taxis, buses, car rentals), are teetering on the edge. The small family-run businesses are not strong enough to withstand such a shock. 

In the past, when the Holy Land experienced wartime conditions, some people managed to temporarily find an economic niche outside tourism. However, the pandemic measures have affected all business sectors and everything is closed 

He is conscious that the situation could get worse for local Christians if the “Good Friday collection” is postponed, as he fears. This collection is meant to show the solidarity of Catholic Churches around the world with the Church in the Holy Land. It is also one of the main sources of revenue for the upkeep of the holy places, the welcoming of pilgrims and the support for the local Church in Jerusalem and the Middle East in their efforts to ensure that Christians remain in their countries. 

“For the moment, the Good Friday collection has not been canceled, even though the faithful in Europe and probably in America will not be able to go to their churches to make their donations. There are plans to move the date for the collection the summer, but nothing is certain,” said Friar Alberto. Without a collection, “the loss would represent 80 percent of our income,” warned the Franciscan.

On the Palestinian side, the authorities quarantined the city of Bethlehem in mid-March. Schools and universities (including Christian institutions), mosques and churches are completely closed, including, since March 5, Bethlehem’s Basilica of the Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus. “In the past, it was only closed in the event of war or siege [as in 2002],” said Friar Alberto. 

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in the Holy Land is gloomy. On March 12, the Franciscan Pilgrims Office in Jerusalem canceled until further notice all Masses booked by pilgrimage tour companies at Holy Land shrines. On March 25, Israeli authorities closed the Holy Sepulchre Church.

In Jerusalem, the streets are mostly empty “Just to think that only a month ago, pilgrims couldn’t find a place to sleep! It was very crowded. But now, no one is left, the last American pilgrims left last week,” said Friar Ibrahim. 

Everyone hopes to see things get back to normal after the summer for the other pilgrimage high season of the year in September and October. Meanwhile, pilgrimage tours have been canceled through August.

ACN sponsored 40 projects in the Holy Land in 2018 and 2019 for a total of more than $750,000. This article was first published at ACN’s website, www.churchinneed.org, and is republished here with kind permission.

 

Tags:
CoronavirusHoly Land
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et …
  8. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Italian priest becomes a doctor again to help with pandemic
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]