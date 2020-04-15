Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Sri Lanka cardinal offers forgiveness to terrorists for attacks on churches in Easter 20219

Chamila Karunarathne | Anadolu Agency | AFP
John Burger | Apr 15, 2020

 “It is human nature to hurt people through anger, but we have given up that human nature and chosen the life of the resurrection of the Lord,” said Cardinal Ranjith

A year after an Easter that brought great suffering to may people in Sri Lanka, the Catholic leader in the island nation has cited Easter as the reason to forgive the terrorists behind that suffering.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo on Sunday offered forgiveness to those who carried out a series of attacks on Easter Sunday 2019 that left 279 persons dead and about 500 injured.

“Selfishness could have been given as an answer by thinking about it as human beings, but at the time we paid attention to the message of Christ and loved those enemies who killed us,” Cardinal Ranjith said. “It is human nature to hurt people through anger, but we have given up that human nature and chosen the life of the resurrection of the Lord. Resurrection is the complete rejection of selfishness.”

Cardinal Ranjith called the attackers a group of misguided youths who aimed to harm Christians.

“We had pity on them and asked them not to repeat such things,” he said during Easter Sunday Mass. “We have taught them that lesson, not hating anyone in any way. This is what civilization means and that is the resurrection.”

Nine suicide bombers affiliated with local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath on April 21, 2019, attacked three churches and three luxury hotels. They carried out coordinated bomb attacks at St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kotahena and the evangelical Zion Church in Batticaloa. St. Sebastian’s and St. Anthony’s have since been reconsecrated and reopened, according to UCANews. The evangelical church is still being repaired.

“Not only did Catholics die but the bombs killed Buddhists, Hindus and Muslims,” Cardinal Ranjith noted.

UCANews said that police have arrested 135 people in connection with the attacks.

