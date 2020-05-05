Spread the Contagion of Hope this #GivingTuesday

CNEWA is embarking on an extraordinary global campaign with Pope Francis to bring healing and hope to vulnerable men, women and children battling COVID-19.

This is your chance to join us and make a world of difference, helping those most in need in places suffering from poverty, persecution — and now a deadly pandemic.

As part of this initiative, CNEWA is taking part in the worldwide #GivingTuesdayNow project, expressing solidarity and hope, while raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. All donations will go to CNEWA’s partners in the field, helping those in the Middle East, northeast Africa, India and Eastern Europe who are being devastated by this health crisis.

It is an important way to respond to the Holy Father’s call and spread “the contagion of hope.” Will you join us?

As the Holy Father said so eloquently in his “Urbi et Orbi” message this Easter:

“This is not a time for indifference, because the whole world is suffering and needs to be united in facing the pandemic. May the risen Jesus grant hope to all the poor, to those living on the peripheries, to refugees and the homeless. May these, the most vulnerable of our brothers and sisters living in the cities and peripheries of every part of the world, not be abandoned. “

To support the pope’s effort in helping those confronting the pandemic, donate here.

An agency of the Holy See, Catholic Near East Welfare Association works for, through and with the Eastern churches throughout the Middle East, Northeast Africa, India and Eastern Europe. Founded by Pope Pius XI in 1926, CNEWA provides aid to religious sisters caring for orphaned and abandoned children; helps displaced and refugee families; offers maternity and health care for the poorest of the poor; supports the formation and education of seminarians, religious sisters and catechetical leaders; sponsors catechesis programs for children and young adults; and funds initiatives for the marginalized, especially the elderly and those with special needs.

CNEWA is a registered charity in the United States by the State of New York. All contributions are tax deductible and tax receipts are issued. Donations can be made online at cnewa.org; by phone at 800.442.6392; or by mail, CNEWA, 1011 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022-4195.