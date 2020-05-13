Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Joseph kept the Holy Family in isolation
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Church

All of us are called to a relationship of intimacy with Jesus, says pope

JIN LEE / POOL / AFP
Pope Francis visits Our Lady Queen of Angels School in East Harlem, in New York, September 25, 2015. Pope Francis makes a six-day trip to the US, which includes stops in Washington, DC, New York and Philadelphia, after a three-day stay in Cuba. Eric Thayer AFP PHOTO / Pool / Eric Thayer
Share
Print
VaticanNews.va | May 13, 2020

He asks us to ‘remain’ in him, but he also promises to ‘remain’ in us. Mass intention: Students and teachers

Pope Francis presided over Mass at the Casa Santa Marta on May 13, the memorial of Our Lady of Fatima, offering the Mass for students and teachers:

We pray today for students, the boys and girls who study, and for their teachers who need to find new ways to continue educating. May the Lord help them on this path and grant them courage and success.

In his homily, the pope commented on Wednesday’s Gospel in which Jesus says to his disciples: “I am the true vine and my Father is the vine grower. He takes away every branch in me that does not bear fruit, and everyone that does he prunes so that it bears more fruit.”

“Remaining” in Jesus

Christian life, explained Pope Francis, means “remaining” in Jesus. This “remaining” he went on to say, is not passive; it is an active and mutual “remaining,” with us remaining in Jesus and Jesus remaining in us.

Pope Francis emphasized that Jesus “remaining” in us is one of the beautiful mysteries of life.

The Pope noted that what Jesus is saying is that, “branches without life can do nothing because they need the sap to grow and bear fruit. But the vine also needs branches: it is a reciprocal need in order to bear fruit.”

Christian life, underlined Pope Francis, means fulfilling the commandments, living the beatitudes and doing works of mercy. It is more than that, however, he said: it is this mutual “remaining.”

We can do nothing without Jesus

“We can do nothing without Jesus,” stressed the Pope, “and it seems that without us – allow me to say this – the Lord Jesus can do nothing.”

In this fruitful bond, he continued, Jesus needs our testimony. “Jesus needs us to bear witness to His name, because the Gospel grows by our testimony.”

The Lord is present in us

The Lord “remains in us to give us this strength of witness with which the Church grows,” the Pope said.

“It is a relationship of intimacy, it is mystical, and without words: it is not only for the mystics, it is for all of us.”

In that intimate dialogue, highlighted Pope Francis, “The Lord is present, the Lord is present in us, the Father is present in us, the Spirit is present in us; they remain in us. But I must remain in them.”

May the Lord, the Pope concluded, help us to understand and feel this mysticism of “remaining”: of the branches that need to remain on the vine, and the vine that needs the branches to bear the fruit of testimony.

Tags:
Pope's Morning Mass
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  4. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls faithful to unite with believers of all religions for …
  6. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    6 Single mom saints
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
  8. Philip Kosloski
    3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]