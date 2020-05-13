Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

Stream this classic film to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima

FATIMA
Warner Bros
Zelda Caldwell | May 13, 2020

The 1952 movie is considered a faithful account of the apparitions witnessed by three children in Fátima, Portugal in 1917.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, the makers of the new film Fatima had planned on releasing their movie weeks ahead of the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima. As of now, the movie isn’t slated to open until August 14.

As we wait for the release of this highly anticipated film, there are fortunately a number of excellent movies about the 1917 apparitions of the Blessed Virgin which were witnessed by three children in Fatima, Portugal. In 2017, on the occasion fo the 100th anniversary of the apparitions, Sr. Marie Paul, of the Daughters of St. Paul, reviewed the best of the Fatima films at their website, www.Pauline.org. Many of these movies are available for purchase as DVDs.

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fátima (1952)

At the top of Sr. Marie Paul’s list is The Miracle of Our Lady of Fátima, available for streaming now — so you can get into the spirit of today’s Feast of Our Lady of Fátima.

Sr. Marie Paul calls this classic from 1952 “the best of them all.” In addition to its largely accurate portrayal of the events that occurred in 1917, the movie, she writes, “makes the story and message of Fátima accessible to everyone, showing Our Lady to be a most tender and loving mother. It is appropriate and appealing to people of all ages.”

Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu and elsewhere.

