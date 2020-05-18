Watch it LIVE: Centennial Celebration of Saint John Paul II’s Birth

Celebrate the centennial of St. John Paul II’s birth with a series of virtual events (May 16th – 22nd) from the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, DC.

The shrine had originally planned several in-person events, including an academic-style symposium, but has adjusted this landmark celebration to an exclusively virtual format because of the COVID-19 impact.

Other upcoming events include:

Thursday, May 21 – An installment of the Gospel of Life webinar series at 12:45 p.m. EST on the theme of accompanying disabled persons (in commemoration of the 25 th anniversary of Evangelium Vitae)

Friday, May 22 – A virtual offering of the Evenings with the Merciful Jesus spiritual program at 7 p.m. EST led by the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy who actively minister at the shrine

Today’s feature event is an installment of the “Shrine Webinar Series” titled “Centennial Celebration of St. John Paul II’s Birth,” live at 6 p.m., lead by the pontiff’s biographer, George Weigel:





The Saint John Paul II National Shrine is dedicated to preserving the legacy of this great pope who became a saint. To accomplish this, the shrine offers visitors a large variety of experiences intended to help others grow deeper in their faith by developing a personal connection to Saint John Paul II and the impact he had on not only the Church but the world during his 26.5-year pontificate. For more information, visit https://www.jp2shrine.org