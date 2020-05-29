Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daily Catholic Prayer

Prayer to St. John Bosco, Patron of School Children

Aleteia | May 29, 2020

St. John Bosco
Friend of the young,
Teacher in the ways of God,
Your dedication to empowering the needy inspires us still.
Help me to work for a better world,
where the young are given the chance to flourish,
where the poor’s dream for justice can come true,
and where God’s compassion is shown to be real.
Intercede for me as I bring my needs to you and to
our heavenly Mother, the Help of Christians.
Amen.

Daily Catholic Prayers
