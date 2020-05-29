Prayer to St. John Bosco, Patron of School Children

St. John Bosco

Friend of the young,

Teacher in the ways of God,

Your dedication to empowering the needy inspires us still.

Help me to work for a better world,

where the young are given the chance to flourish,

where the poor’s dream for justice can come true,

and where God’s compassion is shown to be real.

Intercede for me as I bring my needs to you and to

our heavenly Mother, the Help of Christians.

Amen.