Tom Hoopes
Our Lady of Fatima’s 5 lessons for 2020
Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June at home
Philip Kosloski
Simplify your Rosary by using this rarely used method
Cerith Gardiner
12 Names that pair beautifully with “Mary” as a middle name

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope’s mini-lesson: How to discern if God or Satan is speaking
Philip Kosloski
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
3 Powerful sacramentals to have in your home
Pentecost Online Retreat, Day 5: The Gift of Knowledge

Fred de Noyelle I Godong
Chapelle royale de Dreux. Vitrail représentant la Pentecôte.
Aleteia | Jun 04, 2020

Unpack the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit with an online seven-day retreat with the Dominican Friars and the Sisters of Life.

Come, O Blessed Spirit of Knowledge, and grant that we may perceive the will of the Father; show us the nothingness of earthly things, that we may realize their vanity and use them only for your glory and our own salvation, looking ever beyond them to you, and your eternal rewards. Amen.

The Gift of Knowledge perfects our minds directing us to better know. While Wisdom gives us the ability to judge, knowledge perfects the virtue of faith. Through the Gift of Knowledge we are able to investigate all created things and perceive the direction and providential workings of God.


Tags:
Holy SpiritPentecostSpirituality
