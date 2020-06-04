Pentecost Online Retreat, Day 5: The Gift of Knowledge

Come, O Blessed Spirit of Knowledge, and grant that we may perceive the will of the Father; show us the nothingness of earthly things, that we may realize their vanity and use them only for your glory and our own salvation, looking ever beyond them to you, and your eternal rewards. Amen.

The Gift of Knowledge perfects our minds directing us to better know. While Wisdom gives us the ability to judge, knowledge perfects the virtue of faith. Through the Gift of Knowledge we are able to investigate all created things and perceive the direction and providential workings of God.



