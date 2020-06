John Paul II’s prayer to Mary, Mother of Unity

In 1979, St. John Paul II visited the shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Poland and made a solemn act of consecration to the Virgin Mary. It was a tumultuous time in the world, especially in Poland, which was still under communist occupation.

There was great tension in the world and St. John Paul II urged peace and justice on all sides, doing what he could to unite the people under the leadership of Jesus Christ.

Near the end of this consecration prayer, the Polish pontiff turned to Mary, Mother of Unity and laid before her all that was on his heart. Here is an except from this prayer that is still fitting today and asks Mary to unite the world in choosing peace instead of war.