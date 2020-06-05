John Paul II’s prayer to Mary, Mother of Unity

There was great tension in the world and St. John Paul II urged peace and justice on all sides, doing what he could to unite the people under the leadership of Jesus Christ.

Near the end of this consecration prayer, the Polish pontiff turned to Mary, Mother of Unity and laid before her all that was on his heart. Here is an except from this prayer that is still fitting today and asks Mary to unite the world in choosing peace instead of war.

Through all the means of knowledge, of mutual respect, of love, of shared collaboration in various fields, may we be able to rediscover gradually the divine plan for the unity into which we should enter and bring everybody in, in order that the one fold of Christ may recognize and live its unity on earth. Mother of unity, teach us constantly the ways that lead to unity.

Mother of Good Counsel, show us always how we are to serve the individual and humanity in every nation, how we are to lead them along the ways of salvation. How we are to protect justice and peace in a world continually threatened on various sides. How greatly I desire on the occasion of our meeting today to entrust to you all the difficult problems of the societies, systems and states—problems that cannot be solved with hatred, war and self-destruction but only by peace, justice and respect for the rights of people and of nations.

Mother of the Church, grant that the Church may enjoy freedom and peace in fulfilling her saving mission and that to this end she may become mature with a new maturity of faith and inner unity. Help us to overcome opposition and difficulties. Help us to rediscover all the simplicity and dignity of the Christian vocation.

How many problems, Mother, should I not present to you by name in this meeting! I entrust them all to you, because you know them best and understand them.