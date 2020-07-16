Filipinos begin 21 days of prayer for national healing

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, Philippines, has called forincluding that of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will run from Thursday, July 16, feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, to Wednesday, August 5, the dedication of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

In a letter to the priests of the archdiocese, Archbishop Villegas stresses the sense of “powerlessness and discouragement” that hovers over the country, and highlights how the health emergency and “socio-political unrest” make people feel “incapable of doing anything; of understanding how to be disciples of the Lord.”

Hence, the invocation to the Virgin Mary — because “if we cling to her,” underlined the archbishop, “we will never remain defenseless.”

Archbishop Villegas explained that the meaning of the number 21 refers “to the twenty-one acts of rebellion of the Israelites after the liberation from Egypt.”

“We must repent if we want to be healed,” he urged.

Specifically, during the twenty-one days of the initiative, the Act of Consecration of the country to Our Lady and the “Prayer for national healing” will be recited at each Mass. The recitation of the same prayers is also encouraged in families, at the end of the daily Rosary.

On August 5, the last day of the initiative, solemn Mass will be celebrated in the Basilica of Our Lady of Manaoag. “Because of the limits imposed by the pandemic,” Archbishop Villegas said, “only diocesan priests and religious will be present in the Basilica. However, the Mass will be streamed and the faithful are encouraged to participate through the available social media platforms.”

“Let us not give in to discouragement and sadness,” he concluded, “but let us go to Our Lady, our Mother, let us trust in Her and seek comfort.”