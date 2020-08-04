Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
What is the Didache and why is it important?
Art & Culture

‘The Chosen,’ a crowdfunded series about Jesus, gets go ahead for Season Two

Jonathan roomie the chosen
Vidangel Studios
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Aug 04, 2020

Season One has racked up nearly 50 million views, in more than 180 countries.

The team behind the streaming video series The Chosen, the first multi-season series about the life of Jesus Christ, announced last week that production on Season Two will begin in September.

Read more:
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus

Directed by Dallas Jenkins and produced by the family-friendly studio VidAngel, the series, which is available to watch for free online on The Chosen mobile app, has been a runaway hit since it was released in 2017. The eight-episode long first season has been logged nearly 50 million views, in more than 180 countries, with audio dubs available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Arabic, and Hindi. 

Read more:
‘The Chosen’s’ Jonathan Roumie reveals what it was like to play Jesus (Part 2)

According to a press release, The Chosen is the top crowdfunded media project in history, having raised $20 million from fans alone, enough to produce a second season. 

“Between COVID-19 and the fact that we’re doing this outside the system, it has been a challenge to know exactly how and where we can produce Season Two for the fans. But those are also the reasons we feel such urgency to get the stories of Jesus to the world as soon as possible. Our fans’ generosity is allowing us to overcome these hurdles,” said Jenkins, a self-described Evangelical Christian.

In Season One, the series introduces us to Jesus through the eyes of his followers as they come to know him. According to VidAngel, Season Two will “explore the building of Jesus’ group of disciples and the personal and interpersonal pros and cons of Jesus’ growing notoriety as they take their ministry on the road.”

Read more:
‘The Chosen’: Jesus, just as I’ve always imagined him

Viewers can watch The Chosen by downloading the mobile app and streaming it on devices like Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast. For those who can “pay it forward,” a crowdfunding appeal can be found at here.

Here’s the announcement from Dallas Jenkins about Season Two:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPL7WCzsXHw&feature=youtu.be

Tags:
Christian Movies
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How does a Christian meditate?
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Hush! The mysterious portrait of St. Anne, the mother of the …
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.