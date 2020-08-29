Aleteia
Lifestyle

Here’s your cheat sheet of pregnancy swaps

Theresa Civantos Barber | Aug 29, 2020

This list explains what to expect, and how to enjoy the things you love while having a safe pregnancy.

Expecting a baby is the start of an extraordinary time in your life, during which your heart will be stretched to love another person more than you ever thought possible. You’ll also find that your daily lifestyle will start to change in small ways, many of which you may not have expected. It’s all part of preparing to welcome the tiny, adorable person who will be the new love of your life.

You’ve probably already heard the pregnancy dos and don’ts, like not drinking alcohol and cutting back on caffeine. But what if something on the “don’t do” list is a dependable part of your daily schedule? And what can you anticipate might be different in your daily life now that you’re pregnant? This list of easy swaps will walk you through what to expect, and how to enjoy the things you love while having a safe pregnancy.

