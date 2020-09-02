Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

How Psalm 23 can help you endure COVID-19

SHEPHARD
Geralt | Pixabay
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 02, 2020

Psalm 23 reminds us that even though death may surround us, God is at our side.

This year has been forever marked by the effects of COVID-19, and it has been a stressful time for many throughout the world. Many live with a constant fear of what could happen and are worried about all the numerous possibilities.

Yet, it is not healthy to live in a perpetual state of fear. We should certainly take all the necessary precautions, but at some point we need to relinquish control of our life and leave it in the hands of God. 

We can’t control (or predict) whether or not we will get sick from any infectious disease and we can’t control whether those we love die from it. What we can do is trust God and let him bring good out of evil.

One passage from the Bible that can help us endure the current situation and come to terms with the possibilities is Psalm 23. It has given countless souls comfort in times of darkness and can give us peace when faced with uncertainty. 

Below is an excerpt from Psalm 23 that can be recited daily, always reminding us that God is at our side.

The Lord is my shepherd;
there is nothing I lack.
In green pastures he makes me lie down;
to still waters he leads me;
he restores my soul.
He guides me along right paths
for the sake of his name.
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil, for you are with me;
your rod and your staff comfort me.

Read more:
How meditation on the present moment can relieve anxiety
Read more:
How can I deal with fear? Advice from St. Ignatius of Loyola
Tags:
BibleCOVID-19
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Quotes to reflect on from the late Chadwick Boseman
  4. Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
    Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    10 Little-known titles for Mary
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Great advice from 107-year-old who survived the Spanish flu and …
  7. Nicholas Senz
    Why the elderly St. Augustine gives us a helpful lesson in the …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli thrills with new “Gratia Plena” for …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.