How Psalm 23 can help you endure COVID-19

This year has been forever marked by the effects of COVID-19, and it has been a stressful time for many throughout the world. Many live with a constant fear of what could happen and are worried about all the numerous possibilities.

Yet, it is not healthy to live in a perpetual state of fear. We should certainly take all the necessary precautions, but at some point we need to relinquish control of our life and leave it in the hands of God.

We can’t control (or predict) whether or not we will get sick from any infectious disease and we can’t control whether those we love die from it. What we can do is trust God and let him bring good out of evil.

One passage from the Bible that can help us endure the current situation and come to terms with the possibilities is Psalm 23. It has given countless souls comfort in times of darkness and can give us peace when faced with uncertainty.

Below is an excerpt from Psalm 23 that can be recited daily, always reminding us that God is at our side.

The Lord is my shepherd;

there is nothing I lack.

In green pastures he makes me lie down;

to still waters he leads me;

he restores my soul.

He guides me along right paths

for the sake of his name.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil, for you are with me;

your rod and your staff comfort me.