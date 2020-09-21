Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Art & Culture

Hear the work of a famed Notre Dame de Paris organist in live-streamed recital

Marco Enrico Bossi - Scherzo in G Minor
Eric Plutz | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro

Princton University organist Eric Plutz will perform Louis Vierne’s “Great 5th Symphony” from St. Anne’s in DC.

On Friday, September 25, for one night only, the virtuoso organist from Princeton University, Eric Plutz, will put on a performance of Louis Vierne’s “Great 5th Symphony” from the historic St. Anne’s Church in Washington, D.C.. The performance will be live-streamed on the St. Anne’s website, which can be viewed by interested parties via this link.

According to his biography, Eric Plutz is the house organist at Princeton University, where his responsibilities include playing for weekly services at the chapel, academic ceremonies, and solo concerts, as well as accompanying the University Chapel Choir in services and concerts. At Princeton, Plutz also coordinates a weekly “After Noon Concert Series” at the University Chapel, lectures on music, and teaches organ performance.

The concert is part of a series of performances Plutz organized to honor the 150th anniversary of composer Louis Vierne’s birth. The series was originally intended to cover all of Vierne’s organ symphonies, but the world pandemic threw a wrench into these plans, forcing the organist to cancel his original lineup. Now, Plutz is taking to live-streamed performances in order to celebrate the famed French composer’s sesquicentennial.

Louis Vierne was a consummate musician who held the position of principal organist of Notre Dame de Paris from 1900 until his death in 1937. Vierne’s catalog of compositions includes Mass settings, piano concertos, chamber music, poem settings, and various vocal works of both sacred and secular themes. He wrote six symphonies for organ, the third of which was covered by the German progressive-rock band Inquire, who called the work “the beginning of a new movement, what we call ‘rock and roll.'”

Eric Plutz’s recital of “Organ Symphony No. 5 in A minor,” also referred to as “Vierne’s Great 5th Symphony,” is set to start streaming at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday September 25, 2020. Be sure to save the link so you don’t miss a moment of what will surely be a riveting performance. For an example of Plutz’s fine skill on the keyboard, take a look at his impressive rendition of Marco Enrico Bossi’s “Scherzo in G Minor,” featured below, which he gave in 2019.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Tags:
Catholic Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    The longest lasting marriage in the world
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why the shortest prayers can often be the best prayers
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Dolly Parton’s decision to change the future of thousands …
  5. Katie Pyles
    Standing at my mother-in-law’s deathbed, I had a glimpse of …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The amazing story of the rescue of the Madonna of Bruges by the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.