Pope shares how he starts his work day each morning

In a spontaneous reflection with the law enforcement of St. Peter’s Square, pope talks about his first few minutes in the office.
Every morning when I get here to my study in the Apostolic Library, I pray to the Virgin Mary and then I go to the window to look out on the Square, to look out on the city, and there, at the end of the Square, I see you. Every morning, I greet you in my heart and I thank you.
It is moving to think that each morning, the Successor of Peter goes to the window to look at the Square and the City and to bless us, to pray to God for all of humanity. He looks out upon the Square without being seen, from the same window where on Sundays he appears to lead the midday Angelus.
It’s comforting to think of the Vicar of Christ praying for us — and it’s also a call to fulfill the wish he expresses at the end of each audience: “Please, don’t forget to pray for me.”
On occasions, we are given little glimpses into the personal prayer lives of the popes, these men entrusted by Christ with the responsibility of the whole world. Surely, we need to be praying for them in their weighty mission.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!