Look at this inspiring neighborly Stations of the Cross

On Good Friday many Catholics will go to church to follow the Liturgy of the Passion or the Stations of the Cross to commemorate Christ’s last day on earth before his Resurrection. One neighborhood has an alternative way of marking this devotion.

LizEHansen shared on Twitter some photographs of her area’s very unique Stations of the Cross. She noted: “Beautiful day for what we jokingly call the Stations of the Cross 5K in our neighborhood. It is really cool to see so many people praying/commenting on them. Our mail carrier asked what church puts them on (none) and said she’s noticed them every year on her route.”

The tweet was accompanied by a number of photos where we can see different stations — with their explanations — outside people’s homes, inviting the faithful to tour the neighborhood while stopping to pray at each of the stations.

What is particularly inspiring about this alternative way of marking Christ’s last moments on earth before He rose again, is the way in which it allows non-Catholics to learn a little more about this crucial moment in Christ’s life, and how it is marked by millions of Catholics around the world each year.

It’s definitely worth taking some time to look at all the photos that were posted, and if you don’t have a church in your own neighborhood, perhaps you could think about making your very own Stations of the Cross during Lent next year.