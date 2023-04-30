Is the cardinal who welcomed Pope Francis a future Successor of Peter?

The Hungarian primate, bishop of Budapest, how now welcomed Francis twice in two years.

“Thank you, Holy Father, for bringing us the message of dialogue and peace that is particularly timely today,” said Cardinal Péter Erdö, archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, at the end of the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Kossuth Lajos Square in the center of the Hungarian capital on April 30, 2023, the third and final day of his 41st apostolic journey.

The Hungarian primate, an important figure in the conservative trend of the Catholic Church in Europe and often touted as a potential papabile, thanked Pope Francis for having “the courage to go to the peripheries,” as Hungary constitutes “the eastern confines of Western Christianity.”