Benedict XVI’s beautiful memories of his First Communion

When Benedict XVI was asked about his First Communion, he shared the following heartfelt memories.

Many of us may fondly remember our First Communion. It marks a turning point in our lives as Catholics, receiving Jesus, our Lord, for the first time.

When asked about the memories of his First Communion, Pope Benedict XVI first recalled a variety of little things that happened on that day.

As for the question, of course I remember my First Communion day very well. It was a lovely Sunday in March 1936, 69 years ago. It was a sunny day, the church looked very beautiful, there was music…. There were so many beautiful things that I remember. There were about 30 of us, boys and girls from my little village of no more than 500 inhabitants.

In addition to the weather, Benedict XVI also vividly remembered the feelings he felt on his First Communion.

But at the heart of my joyful and beautiful memories is this one … I understood that Jesus had entered my heart, he had actually visited me. And with Jesus, God himself was with me. And I realized that this is a gift of love that is truly worth more than all the other things that life can give. So on that day I was really filled with great joy, because Jesus came to me and I realized that a new stage in my life was beginning.

He also pledged himself to Jesus, promising to be true to him.

I was 9 years old, and that it was henceforth important to stay faithful to that encounter, to that communion. I promised the Lord as best I could: “I always want to stay with you,” and I prayed to him, “but above all, stay with me.” So I went on living my life like that; thanks be to God, the Lord has always taken me by the hand and guided me, even in difficult situations.

It is touching to hear such a beautiful memory of Benedict XVI’s First Communion, reminding us all to cherish the moments when we encounter Jesus in the Euchrist.