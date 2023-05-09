The Holy See unveils the program for the Jubilee of 2025

Between the opening and closing of the Jubilee year, the Holy See will organize several thematic events to accompany pilgrims.
At a press conference held at the Vatican on May 9, 2023, organizers of the Jubilee 2025 presented the schedule of events expected for this year of celebrations. Between the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in December 2024 and its closing in December 2025, the Holy See will organize 37 events that will take place over 80 days.
Pope Francis has decided on two annual themes to prepare for 2025:
2023: This year is dedicated to the rediscovery of the four constitutions of the Second Vatican Council
2024: This year is dedicated to prayer
The program for the Jubilee 2025:
1December 2024
Opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica (date to be confirmed)
2January 2025
24 – World of Communications
3February
8-9 – Armed Forces, Police and Security
15-18 – Artists
21-23 – Permanent Deacons
4March
8-9 – World of Voluntary work
28 – 24 hours for the Lord
29-30 – Missionaries of Mercy
5April
5-6 – Sick and the world of health
25-27 – Confirmands and those carrying out the professio fidei
28-30 – People with disabilities
6May
1-4 – Workers
4-5 – Entrepreneurs
10-11 – Musical bands
16-18 – Confraternities
23-25 – Jubilee of those celebrating their First Holy Communion
May 30 – June 1 – Families
7June
7-8 – Social movements, charities, and new communities
9 – Roman Curia and Papal Nuncios
14-15 – Sports
21-22 – Governors
23-24 – Seminarians
25 – Bishops
26-27 – Priests
28 – Eastern Churches
8July
13 – Prisoners
July 28 – August 3 – Young people
9August
10September
14-15 – Consolation
20-21 – Workers for Justice
26-28 – Catechists
11October
4-5 – Grandparents
8-9 – Consecrated Life
11-12 – Marian Spirituality
18-19 – Missionary world
October 28 – November 2 – Educative world
12November
15-16 – Socially excluded people
21-23 – Choirs and choruses
13December 2025
Closing of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica (date to be confirmed)