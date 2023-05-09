The Holy See unveils the program for the Jubilee of 2025

Between the opening and closing of the Jubilee year, the Holy See will organize several thematic events to accompany pilgrims.

At a press conference held at the Vatican on May 9, 2023, organizers of the Jubilee 2025 presented the schedule of events expected for this year of celebrations. Between the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in December 2024 and its closing in December 2025, the Holy See will organize 37 events that will take place over 80 days.

Pope Francis has decided on two annual themes to prepare for 2025:

2023: This year is dedicated to the rediscovery of the four constitutions of the Second Vatican Council

2024: This year is dedicated to prayer

The program for the Jubilee 2025:

1 December 2024

Opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica (date to be confirmed)

2 January 2025

24 – World of Communications

3 February

8-9 – Armed Forces, Police and Security

15-18 – Artists

21-23 – Permanent Deacons

4 March

8-9 – World of Voluntary work

28 – 24 hours for the Lord

29-30 – Missionaries of Mercy

5 April

5-6 – Sick and the world of health

25-27 – Confirmands and those carrying out the professio fidei

28-30 – People with disabilities

6 May

1-4 – Workers

4-5 – Entrepreneurs

10-11 – Musical bands

16-18 – Confraternities

23-25 – Jubilee of those celebrating their First Holy Communion

May 30 – June 1 – Families

7 June

7-8 – Social movements, charities, and new communities

9 – Roman Curia and Papal Nuncios

14-15 – Sports

21-22 – Governors

23-24 – Seminarians

25 – Bishops

26-27 – Priests

28 – Eastern Churches

8 July

13 – Prisoners

July 28 – August 3 – Young people

9 August

10 September

14-15 – Consolation

20-21 – Workers for Justice

26-28 – Catechists

11 October

4-5 – Grandparents

8-9 – Consecrated Life

11-12 – Marian Spirituality

18-19 – Missionary world

October 28 – November 2 – Educative world

12 November

15-16 – Socially excluded people

21-23 – Choirs and choruses

13 December 2025

Closing of the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica (date to be confirmed)