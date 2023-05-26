Pope has a fever, is at home in Casa Santa Marta

Yesterday, the Holy Father met with young people, and had 8 morning audiences.

Due to a fever, Pope Francis did not have audiences this morning, the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, confirmed to I.MEDIA on May 26, 2023. The 86-year-old Pope is currently not in the hospital, but at home at the Casa Santa Marta, according to our information.

This morning, Pope Francis had a rare day without any officially scheduled audiences. Yesterday, Thursday May 25, Pope Francis had eight appointments in the morning. In the afternoon, he went to the Augustinianum Pontifical Institute, not far from the Vatican, to take part in an event organized by the Scholas Occurrentes educational network, during which he spoke with young people in Spanish.

Although he had no official meetings on the agenda this morning, he might have had private appointments, as would be customary. However, Bruni explained that his feverish state had prevented the Pontiff from meeting with anyone.

Over the next few days, the Pope is scheduled to attend a number of official meetings. On Sunday, he is due to celebrate Pentecost Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at 10am. On Monday, he will present the Paul VI Prize to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Just under two months ago, on March 29, Pope Francis was rushed to Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic, where he was hospitalized for three nights with pneumonia. This was his second hospitalization since assuming the Throne of Peter in 2013. In July 2021, he stayed in the Gemelli for a major colon operation, during which 33 centimeters of intestine were removed.