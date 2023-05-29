Pope visits Italy’s public TV station for interview

The Pope's spot on the religious program "A Sua Immagine" will air on June 4.

Pope Francis left the Vatican on Saturday to take part in an interview with the religious program A Sua Immagine on Italy’s public television channel RAI, the channel announced the same day. RAI published photos and videos of the Pope’s visit to the Roman neighborhood of Saxa Rubra, where the studios are located, saying that the program recorded with him would be broadcast on June 4.

On the morning of May 27, following an episode of fever the previous day, during which he was unable to receive guests, the Pope resumed his audiences as normal. And in the afternoon, the 86-year-old Pontiff left Vatican territory for an interview with the A Sua Immagine program, for which he has often expressed his esteem. This was the first time a pope had visited the Rai studios, according to the channel.

Francis’ participation in the program had already been scheduled for March 29, but had to be cancelled at the last minute, the Pope having been rushed to hospital at Gemelli with pneumonia.