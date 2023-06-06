Pope Francis reportedly at the hospital for check-ups

According to Italian news agency, ANSA, Pope Francis went to the hospital on the morning of June 6, 2023, for some check-ups.

According to the Italian news agency, ANSA, Pope Francis went to the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome for “check-ups” on the morning of June 6, 2023. When questioned by I.MEDIA, the Holy See’s communications department was unable to confirm the information.

According to the Italian media outlet, the Pontiff arrived at the hospital at around 10:40 a.m. He is said to have gone to the geriatric ward of this hospital that is located just a few kilometers from the Vatican.

On March 29, the 86-year-old Pope was admitted to the same hospital after contracting acute pneumonia. “We caught it in time, they told me; if we had waited a few more hours it would have been more serious,” the Pontiff told the Mexican TV station Telemundo in an interview on May 25.

In July 2021, the Argentine pope was hospitalized for 10 days at the Gemelli Hospital for a major colon operation. That was his first hospitalization since the start of his pontificate.