Saturday 17 June
Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
(Photos) Meeting Mary brings health to your body and soul

Statue of mary in yard

John Touhey | Aleteia

John Touhey - published on 06/17/23

A moment of exercise can turn into an unexpected occasion of grace when you come upon a Marian statue in your neighborhood.

I regularly take walks around my town in the early evening. Whenever I come upon a statue of Our Lady in front of someone’s house, I always stop to greet her and say a Hail Mary. I feel grateful for my neighbors who have placed Marian statues in their yards. This simple act of devotion suddenly turns my moment of needed exercise into a surprising moment of grace.

Seeing Mary immediately reminds me of her “yes” to God’s plan. At that moment, I am invited to put my trust in the Lord’s plan for me, and to hand my daily problems and concerns over to her. And suddenly I am able to walk with a lighter heart. I am less focused upon myself and more open to the beauty of the world around me and to all my neighbors.

Meeting Mary is always a surprise that gives me hope.

Virtually join me on a walk through my neighborhood with the images below and reflections from Scripture, saints, and others.

