Wednesday 05 July |
Saint of the Day: St. Elizabeth of Portugal
Ballerina Tatiana Osipova’s stunning dance to “Ave Maria”

Tatiana Osipova Ave Maria Bolshoi Ballet

Alisa Aslanova via Youtube

Cerith Gardiner - published on 07/05/23

The dancer from the Bolshoi Ballet pays tribute to the Virgin Mary with her graceful performance.

There are many ways in which we can show our devotion to the Blessed Mother. And this graceful performance by Tatiana Osipova, from the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, seems to demonstrate this so beautifully.

The dancer appears captivated as she seamlessly glides to the sound of Ave Maria de Caccini (the actual song was composed and recorded by a fellow Russian, Vladimir Vavilov in 1970).

To add to the beauty of the dance, the aria is performed by the award-winning lyric coloratura soprano Sumi Jo, from South Korea.

If you’re looking for a mid-week boost, then take a few minutes to watch this exquisitely artistic moment:

