How Pope Francis’ 1st trip outside Italy shaped him

On July 8, 2013, at the beginning of his pontificate, Francis’ first visit outside Italy was to an island in the Mediterranean, where he decried the plight of migrants.

“Where is the blood of your brother?”

Ten years ago, on July 8, 2013, Pope Francis raised his voice from the Italian island of Lampedusa to decry the plight of migrants on the Mediterranean coast. The newly-elected Pontiff, who had chosen this destination for his first trip outside Rome, denounced “the globalization of indifference” in a homily that would remain emblematic of his pontificate. Here’s a look back at this trip, the precursor of many other initiatives on behalf of migrants.

On that summer Monday morning, the world’s media cameras were focused on a sparkling blue sea. A coast guard vessel, escorted by a fleet of fishing boats, was entering the port of Punta Favarolo. On board was the Head of the Catholic Church, who threw a wreath of yellow and white flowers into the sea. With hands clasped in prayer, he remembered all the lives that have been swallowed up by the waves as they tried to reach the European continent.

On landing, the Argentine Pontiff — himself the grandson of Italian emigrants — was greeted by a group of migrants on the quayside. He greeted them and exchanged handshakes before taking the papamobile to the “Arena” sports field, where he celebrated a penitential mass. There, before a lectern adorned with a rudder and an altar in the shape of a ship’s hull, he forcefully denounced the “deadening of the heart.”

“We have lost a sense of responsibility for our brothers and sisters,” lamented the 266th Pope, who called out to the crowd: “‘Where is your brother? His blood cries out to me,’ says the Lord. This is not a question directed to others; it is a question directed to me, to you, to each of us!”

The new Pontiff attacked the “culture of comfort, which makes us think only of ourselves, makes us insensitive to the cries of other people,” and “leads to the globalization of indifference.” This globalization of indifference “has taken from us the ability to weep,” laments Peter’s Successor, wishing for “the grace to weep over our indifference, to weep over the cruelty of our world, of our own hearts, and of all those who in anonymity make social and economic decisions which open the door to tragic situations like this.”

During that morning, as he would do tirelessly thereafter, Pope Francis pleaded for an awakening of consciences, “lest this tragedy be repeated.”

He has multiplied his initiatives on behalf of migrants, including two visits to the Greek island of Lesbos, from where he even brought emigrant families back on his plane.

A trip by the Pope to the island of Lampedusa had been planned for the 10th anniversary of the visit, a diplomatic source told I.MEDIA. However, the Pontiff’s state of health and busy schedule are said to have dissuaded him in the end.

