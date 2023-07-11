Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 11 July |
Saint of the Day: St. Benedict
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

List of the Synod participants from English-speaking countries

SYNOD2021-2023-English-LOGO

https://www.synod.va/

Isabella H. de Carvalho - published on 07/11/23

Aleteia has made a list of those who will participate in the October General Assembly on the Synod on the future of the Church from English-speaking countries.

On July 7, 2023, the General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops published a list naming those who will participate in the October General Assembly of the Synod on the future of the Church. For the first time women, priests, consecrated people and lay people will be able to participate in this body as voting members, a right which had previously only been reserved for bishops.

Around 26% of the members who will vote could not have voted in previous synods, as they fall into these categories.

The October Assembly is a result of a process started by the Pope in 2021, which began with a local and then continental phase, before now reaching the Vatican. 

Aleteia has put together a list of all the participants from English-speaking countries. This includes five tables with the voting members divided by continent as well as one table with the non-voting participants (facilitators and experts).

The voting members from English-speaking countries count for 116 out of the total 363. Additionally, there are 15 facilitators and experts from English-speaking countries.

The list includes only participants from nations where English is considered an official language, plus the UK, USA, Australia, and New Zealand. 

***

A list of the synod participants from English-speaking countries in Africa
Isabella H. de Carvalho / Aleteia – Created with Datawrapper
A list of the synod participants from English-speaking countries in Asia
Isabella H. de Carvalho / Aleteia – Created with Datawrapper
A list of the synod participants from English-speaking countries in the Americas
Isabella H. de Carvalho / Aleteia – Created with Datawrapper
A list of the synod participants from English-speaking countries in Europe
Isabella H. de Carvalho / Aleteia – Created with Datawrapper
A list of the synod participants from English-speaking countries in Oceania
Isabella H. de Carvalho / Aleteia – Created with Datawrapper
A list of the non-voting participants of the Synod General Assembly in October
Isabella H. de Carvalho / Aleteia – Created with Datawrapper
Tags:
Pope FrancisSynodVatican
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.