List of the Synod participants from English-speaking countries

Aleteia has made a list of those who will participate in the October General Assembly on the Synod on the future of the Church from English-speaking countries.

On July 7, 2023, the General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops published a list naming those who will participate in the October General Assembly of the Synod on the future of the Church. For the first time women, priests, consecrated people and lay people will be able to participate in this body as voting members, a right which had previously only been reserved for bishops.

Around 26% of the members who will vote could not have voted in previous synods, as they fall into these categories.

The October Assembly is a result of a process started by the Pope in 2021, which began with a local and then continental phase, before now reaching the Vatican.