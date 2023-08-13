Fr. Rob Galea is back with a Christian pop hit in the making

"Feel the Light" is a high-energy song of faith with lyrics drawn from the Gospel of Matthew and a pretty AI-generated music video.

Father Rob Galea is back in 2023 with a new high-energy faith song, “Feel the Light,” which just dropped on August 9. The tune is one of just a few musical releases from the esteemed performer-priest in the last year. Although it’s a short one, it’s got a thrilling chorus and a beat that is bound to get the crowds dancing as he tours Australia.

Fr. Rob shares the credit on the tune with Thomas Byrne, who sings alongside him on the track. The lyrics of the chorus section are biblically based, drawn from Matthew 11:28: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Meanwhile the verses speak of a longing for a relationship with God and a curiosity over the mysteries of the faith and world.

The music video is notable because Fr. Rob has some fun with AI art-rendering software that makes his image constantly change and shift between his normal look and those of animated faces that have a hand-drawn quality to them. It gives the impression that Fr. Rob stands in as an “everyman,” in reference to the welcoming nature of the Universal Church.

The song is incredibly short, coming in at just over 2 minutes, harkening back to the style of mid-20th-century pop and rock songs that offered quick musical thoughts without belaboring the presentation (think the Beatles). While the song ends a little abruptly, that just means there’s extra time for a second listen.

Father Rob is hard at work bringing his unique brand of Christian music, written by a genuine priest, to the faithful of Australia. From August until December, Fr. Rob is booked solid, playing churches, schools, and youth festivals, with his schedule taking him all across the Australian continent and even over to India.

