Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 14 August |
Saint of the Day: St. Maximilian Kolbe
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

His cross, my cross: Grateful to be united, even in this

eye doctor

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Regina Andrews - published on 08/14/23

He ran a few more tests, and an hour later came back into the examining room. “We’ve got to start you on some eye drops,” he said.

After graduating from college, I left the family nest and flew away to discover the wide, wonderful world at a big city graduate school. The experience was outstanding, and my next professional move brought me back to a position in my home state. This meant that I was close to my parents and able to see them on a nice, regular basis.

One thing led to another, and we started coordinating our schedules so that we could do our errands and go out together occasionally. This was always fun and enjoyable for all of us. But one night in late summer, when we were coming home from the movies, my father said: “Look at these oncoming headlights. Do either of you see those rainbows around them?”

I didn’t know what he was talking about, and my mother shook her head no. We made it home safely that night, but the next day my mother decided he should see the eye doctor as soon as possible. She made the appointment and I went along with them to be a backup driver, because Mom did not have her license. 

It didn’t take long for the ophthalmologist to determine that my father had glaucoma. He recommended a regimen of eyedrops to begin immediately to get the pressure in both eyes under control. At this point, he said, there wasn’t any need for surgery or any other kind of treatment. We made our appointment for the three-month follow up visit and left the office feeling blessed at the little that was needed. I drove home, because my father’s pupils were still dilated. 

Time marches on, and he did very well with his schedule and his eye health. As it turned out, I also became a patient of the ophthalmologist that he had seen that day. I went there for years for my regular checkup and each time I went into the office, I felt my father there with me.

Ten years passed in a blur, and one day at the conclusion of the eye exam the doctor pushed the heavy equipment aside and looked at me. “Your pressure is a bit high, Gina.” 

He ran a few more tests, and an hour later came back into the examining room.

“We’ve got to start you on some eye drops,” he said. “Looks like you have glaucoma. In both eyes.”

Most people might think that having glaucoma is a frightening diagnosis, and it is very serious. But in my case, it was, and still is, a comforting reminder that part of my father is still with me.

~

This is part of the series called “The Human Being Fully Alive” found here.

ST JOHN OF THE CROSS
Read more:A beautiful summary of the mystical doctor St. John of the Cross
Tags:
The Human Being Fully Alive
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.